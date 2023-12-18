"Bulls**t": Fred VanVleet gets heated at Bill Kennedy after Dillon Brooks inadvertent foul goes under review

Fred VanVleet crumpled to the floor early in the first quarter of the game between the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks. The diminutive point guard was inadvertently hit by an elbow by Bucks center Brook Lopez. Unfortunately for “FVV” and the Bucks, the referees refused to review the play.

In the third quarter of the said game, Dillon Brooks drove into the lane and hit Pat Connaughton with an elbow. Unlike the VanVleet-Lopez incident, the referees came together to review Brooks’ inadvertent hit on Connaughton.

"Steady Freddy" pointed out to referee Bill Kennedy that he was hit and that no review was given to that play. Frustrated at Kennedy’s explanation, he blurted:

“Bullsh**t”

Dillon Brooks’ history of alleged dirty plays and suspensions may be the reason the referees reviewed his inadvertent elbow on Pat Connaughton. The officials likely considered that when they decided to take a second look at what happened.

Brook Lopez does not have that kind of reputation. Still, the referees could have reviewed the play, considering Fred VanVleet was visibly shaken by the unintended elbow to the face. VanVleet has a black spot under his eye, proof of the severity of what had happened.

Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets are keeping it close on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks

Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets are not wilting in Milwaukee despite Damian Lillard’s sizzling hot game. “Dame Time” already has 32 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals with still 9:40 left in the fourth quarter.

Houston won the third quarter 31-29 and crept to 100-91 leading to the game’s final 12 minutes. The Rockets are leaning on balanced scoring to stay within striking distance of the Bucks. Jabari Smith Jr., Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green have already hit at least 10 points.

Two of Houston’s bench mobs are also in double-digit scoring. Jeff Green has 14 while Tari Eason has contributed 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Milwaukee Bucks may be at home but the Houston Rockets are unfazed. They are giving as much as they are taking on both ends of the floor.