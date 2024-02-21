“Bum looking up to a dawg”: Patrick Beverley bragging about Thanasis Antetokounmpo ‘looked up to me’ claim triggers hilarious reactions from NBA fans

Patrick Beverley is back again with his wild stories. This time, he revealed on his podcast how his new teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo idolized him. The two are now on the Milwaukee Bucks together but they have history.

Antetokounmpo became aware of Beverley when he was playing professional basketball in Greece. Beverley played in the top Greek league for one season in 2010.

“I am playing for the best team in Greece, Olympiacos. He was playing in the second division and was telling me “Pat, bro, I remember watching you play for Olympiacos and saying damn I want to be just like that,’ Beverley said.

It was not the only time Antetokounmpo looked up to Beverley. While Patrick Beverley was playing with the Houston Rockets, he once attended a workout with up-and-coming players. Antetokounmpo was one of those players and raised his game when Beverley walked in the door.

“He said I seen you walk into that gym and it just turned me up. And these are stories I have never heard before,” Beverley said. “I didn’t know someone looked up to me or embraced my game because of some of the things I have done on the court.”

Beverley went on to call Antetokounmpo a great teammate. He admires how much of a cheerleader he is on the bench during games. He also said Antetokounmpo gives 110 percent like he does in every practice and is always pushing at full tilt.

Now the seemingly genuine admiration from Antetokounmpo brought out plenty of NBA trolls. On social media, people roasted both Antetokounmpo and Beverley for the stories of them looking up to each other.

“Bum looking up to a dawg,” a fan wrote.

This fan was not alone in the roasting. Check out some of the other social media reactions.

How has Patrick Beverley impacted the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Bucks traded for Patrick Beverley at the deadline. It was a move motivated by new coach Doc Rivers who wanted to reunite with his old player. Beverley was also brought on to help the Bucks struggling perimeter defense.

He has played a decent amount of minutes off the bench since arriving in Milwaukee. He is averaging 14.7 minutes per game with his new team.

Beverley has not added much in the scoring department. He recorded six, five, three and one point respectively in his four games with Milwaukee before the break.

Patrick Beverley does add in other areas. He is averaging 2.5 assists per game. He has not had the defensive impact he is known for yet. He has no blocks and three total steals in the four games with Milwaukee. He will have more time to fit in the system when the team returns from the All-Star break.