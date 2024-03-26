“Caitlin Clark is becoming a disgrace to the game": College hoops fans echo Damian Lillard’s bias call for the refs during Iowa vs. WVM game

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard tweeted about the officiating in the women`s NCAA Tournament matchup between West Virginia and Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes. Fans seem to concurr with his view.

Dame`s tweet, which has been viewed over 517,000 times and reposted almost 3,000 times, takes a jab at the apparent call disparity between the Mountaineers and the Hawkeyes:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Hawkeyes won the contest 64-54 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen against Colorado. Iowa struggled to completely put away WVU, with the Mountaineers giving it everything they got. Only in the final two minutes did the Hawkeyes put the game to bed.

What Lillard said has a basis in truth, as Western Virginia was called for 27 fouls opposed to Iowa`s 11. That led to an insane free throw disparity, with the Hawkeyes shooting 25 of 30 foul shots, while the Mountaineers had a paltry five attempts, going 3-of-5 from the line.

As such, fans reacted to Lillard`s tweet, with many agreeing about the foul and free throw gap. One even went as far as calling Caitlin Clark "a disgrace to the game," while others commented on how the Bucks star likely just saw the box score and drew his conclusions from there:

"Yeah Caitlin Clark is becoming a disgrace to the game. LeBron level Whistle for a 110 pound woman is nasty," tweeted one.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the criticism, Caitlin Clark was the consensus best player on the floor for Iowa.

The Des Moines native chipped in 32 points and eight rebounds and also handed out three assists. She shot 8-22 and shot 11-12 from the free throw line, which was likely why some fans were up in arms.

What's next for Caitlin Clark and Iowa?

With the first two rounds now done, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes face the 5-seed Colorado Buffaloes next in the Sweet Sixteen.

The Lady Buffs are making their second straight Sweet Sixteen appearance after beating 14-seed Drake 86-72 followed by 4-seed Kansas State, 63-50.

Coach JR Payne is bringing a squad with a balanced offensive attack, as seven players average at least 5.5 points a game (via The Des Moines Register). However, they still have their leading scorer in junior center Aaronette Vonleh (sister of former NBA player Noah Vonleh).

The six-foot-three West Linn, OR native averages 14.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists on just under 55% FG shooting.