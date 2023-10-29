"Can't rely on him to play iso": Eric Gordon reflects on supporting Kevin Durant as Devin Booker, Bradley Beal remain sidelined 

Phoenix Suns' Eric Gordon believes the team has to make adjustments to support Kevin Durant as they face the Utah Jazz in their home opener. Gordon said they can't just rely on Durant to play isolation ball. The Suns will be facing the Jazz without the services of stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Booker is out with a left ankle sprain while Beal, with lower back tightness, is yet to play in the regular season. Booker played in the season opener against the Golden State Warriors but missed the next game in Los Angeles against the Lakers due to left foot soreness. Eric Gordon is expected to relieve Durant of some of the offensive responsibilities.

"There is definitely adjustments to be made because we can't just rely on him to play iso," Gordon told reporters.

Phoenix Suns looking to bounce back after loss to Lakers

Kevin Durant delivered a vintage performance in the failing effort against the Los Angeles Lakers. He scored 39 points on 12-of-24 shooting with a well-rounded offensive arsenal, attacking the rim, shooting mid-range, jump shots, and knocking down threes.

However, Los Angeles outscored the undermanned Phoenix 28-11 in the fourth quarter to come from behind and win their home opener 100-95. Anthony Davis woke up from his previous game slumber by scoring 30 points along with 12 rebounds. LeBron James played 35 minutes and was instrumental with two layups in the final moments.

Kevin Durant and the Suns will be facing a motivated Utah team after the Jazz beat the Clippers 120-118 in their last game. Durant will once again be asked to carry most of the offensive burden. While he is 35 years old and not quite the same player he was in his prime, Durant is still among the top players in the league.

Suns coach Frank Vogel will probably let Jordan Goodwin and Nassir Littleget more minutes off the bench against the Jazz and have Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen replace Booker and Beal in the starting lineup.