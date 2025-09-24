“Can’t think of a better representation of Lakers”: Jeanie Buss likens Luka Doncic’s EuroBasket exploits to LeBron, Kobe and Magic with USA

Luka Doncic spent the offseason competing at the 2025 EuroBasket for Slovenia. His exploits were likened to other Lakers greats by controlling owner Jeanie Buss, according to The Athletic insider, Dan Woike on Wednesday.She likened his performance to that of the late Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in the Olympics. She also mentioned that he performed as well as Magic Johnson did for Team USA as part of the Dream Team.“I can’t think of a better representation of Lakers basketball than Luka. To see it in a European tournament, it just feels similar to Kobe or LeBron in the Olympics or Magic Johnson with the Dream Team.“Luka Doncic had an outstanding EuroBasket tournament. He led Slovenia to a 3-2 record in the group phase, before being knocked out by eventual champions Germany in the quarterfinals.A notable performance was during the knockout stage against Italy. He recorded 42 points and 10 rebounds as Slovenia won 84-77. Doncic had 22 points in the first quarter alone, the most by any player in a single quarter in EuroBasket 2025.He averaged 34.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game and was selected to the All-Star Five of the tournament.Jeanie Buss on Luka Doncic heading into the new seasonJeanie Buss spoke to the Athletic where she shared her thoughts on Luka Doncic as the new league season approaches. She traveled to Poland to watch him compete for Slovenia at the 2025 EuroBasket.“He just looked comfortable,” Buss told The Athletic. “His focus was on basketball instead of something else being in the back of mind. He’s less burdened; he’s got clarity. … He knows where he wants to be. He knows where he is now.”Doncic himself spoke about his readiness for the coming season.“I’m way comfortable,” he added, as he preps for the start of the preseason. “Especially going to training camp, you know, having practice with the guys, like I said, it’s a start for me. But I will feel way more comfortable now.”Preseason begins for the Lakers against the Phoenix Suns. The game is slated for Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET.