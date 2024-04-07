"Can't wait to see Lakers vs Knicks in Finals" - Lakers fans' playoffs hope soars as LeBron James & Co. move up to 8th seed

After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-97 on Saturday, the LA Lakers secured their fourth straight win and are now eighth in the West with a 45-33 record. LeBron James and Co. are now just a game and a half back from the sixth seed. With four games left on their regular season schedule, they could potentially sneak into a guaranteed playoff spot.

If you were to ask NBA fans a few months ago if they envisioned the LA-based franchise making this type of push at this stage in the season, only a few would have said yes.

However, they have defied those expectations to go on a late-season surge. Now, they are rolling forward with plenty of momentum.

The Lakers' unexpected push has plenty of fans excited, and many are already hyping them up for a deep playoff run.

@NYCDaFuture thinks the two of the NBA's biggest franchises could meet in the finals this year.

"Can't wait to see the Lakers vs Knicks in Finals this year."

Another user, @WheelerJaylen, thinks that LA could face a familiar foe.

"Heat vs Lakers rematch otw."

@SpoMuse shared an equally optimistic but less further into the future take.

"They could honestly be the 6th seed."

@Jbondwagon believes that they won't get past the first round.

"Only to be swept by the Nuggets in the first round."

@D26034482 has the same idea, believing the Denver Nuggets will end their postseason run early.

"They doing all this just to get rolled by Denver again. Tears."

@WiltDaCEO didn't specify which team would beat them, but they shared an equally bleak prediction.

"1st round exits!"

@BronWorld thinks that no one is better than the Lakers right now.

"Best team in the league rn."

@JDCowboys2 took this opportunity to highlight just how deep the Western Conference is right now.

"So is the rest of the west lmao it’s crazy how one slip up can absolutely end it all for you."

Who are the last four teams on the Lakers' schedule?

The NBA is getting very close to the playoffs and the Lakers only have four games left on their schedule. On Sunday, they'll take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are currently tied for the first seed in the Western Conference. They faced off twice already this season and have gone 1-1.

On Apr. 9, they will face a division rival, the Golden State Warriors. So far, the Warriors hold a 2-1 advantage in their season series. LA's only win against them so far is a 145-144 double overtime victory back on Jan. 27. Golden State is also currently holding on to the last play-in tournament spot in the West.

After that, they'll be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies. Out of all the teams left on the Lakers' schedule, the Grizzlies can be considered the weakest. They are 27-50 and are playing without Ja Morant. So far, LA has gotten the better of Memphis, holding a 2-1 series advantage in the three regular-season games they played.

The Lakers will conclude their regular season against Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans on Apr. 14. At the time of writing, the Pelicans are only half a game ahead of LA.

Similar to the Grizzlies, the Pelicans trail in the season series 2-1 with a chance to tie on the final game of the season.