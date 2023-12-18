"Canada took more action than the NBA did" - Fans roast Miles Bridges for denied entry in Canada ahead of Hornets vs Raptors game

Miles Bridges' availability for the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors is now in question. The Hornets star was denied access to Canada on Sunday after arriving with the team ahead of their contest.

According to the reports, Bridges was denied entry into the country due to his criminal record in the USA.

After the news was released, fans reacted to a post by Underdog NBA on X (formerly Twitter). A fan wrote:

"Canada took more action then the NBA did. Can’t make this up.”

Another fan reacted:

“Adam Silver should take notes and deny him entry to the NBA too.”

Charlotte Observer's Roderick Boone reported that the Hornets are doing everything possible to get Bridges back for the game.

Miles Bridges was suspended for charges of alleged domestic violence

Miles Bridges was under a 10-day suspension before the season started. He was initially on a 30-game suspension. However, the league gave him a 20-game credit after sitting out for the 2022-23 season.

Bridges is facing alleged child abuse charges and also charges of alleged domestic violence that involve the mother of his child.

A second arrest warrant was issued against the Charlotte Hornets star. However, it was only related to the earlier charges.

The Hornets are 13th in the Eastern Conference this season. They are just ahead of the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons.

Bridges has played 14 games this season for the Hornets, averaging 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Bridges has had quite an impact on the Hornets since his arrival. He has been very efficient from the floor, both on the offensive and defensive sides. His absence is definitely going to hit the Hornets when they face the Raptors. However, it would be a huge boost if the team manages to bring him in.