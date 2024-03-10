“CANT EVEN BEAT THE 13 WIN SPURS WITHOUT WEMBY”: Warriors’ beatdown in back-to-back games has NBA fans roasting Dub Nation

The absence of Steph Curry presented significant challenges for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in their 126-113 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs.

Ending a three-game series at Chase Center without their premier guard, who is sidelined due to a sprained right ankle sustained in Thursday's fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls, the Warriors faced a disheartening defeat to a Spurs team without Victor Wembanyama.

NBA fans shared their reactions on 'X,' formerly known as 'Twitter,' to Golden State losing consecutive home games, with one tweeting:

"WARRIORS CANT EVEN BEAT THE 13 WIN SPURS WITHOUT WEMBY. THE SEASON IS OVER BRUH"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Curry's injury not only sidelined him but also significantly hampered Golden State's offensive prowess.

How did the Golden State Warriors look without Steph Curry?

Without Steph Curry, the two-time NBA scoring champions appeared disjointed all night, struggling to establish a steady offensive rhythm.

Curry's absence was palpable on Saturday, with Golden State trailing early and failing to mount a comeback. Klay Thompson endeavored to compensate for the offensive gap left by Curry, despite facing early foul challenges. Coming off the bench, Thompson managed 27 points, bolstered by five 3-pointers.

With Curry sidelined, Chris Paul stepped in as the starting point guard, contributing 10 points, nine assists and three steals. Draymond Green showcased his all-around game, recording seven points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Andrew Wiggins added 11 points apiece, while Jonathan Kuminga led the effort with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting, alongside three rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes of play.

The Warriors' bench depth took an additional hit, with key reserve Gary Payton II sidelined due to illness.

The latest home defeat is a tough pill for the team to swallow. Coach Steve Kerr found himself making yet another adjustment to his lineup, marking his 20th different starting configuration this season.

The game saw Jackson-Davis stepping up as the starting center, allowing Green to shift to power forward and Wiggins moving to a bench role. Brandon Podziemski joined Paul in the backcourt, while Kuminga started at forward, reflecting Kerr's ongoing search for the right team chemistry.

The Warriors' struggles without Curry are evident this season, as they have lost all four games in his absence. Looking back to the 2014-15 season, Golden State's record without Curry stands at 64-105, translating to a winning percentage of .379.

Moreover, Saturday's game marked the first time since Jan. 20, 2023, that neither Curry nor Thompson were in the starting lineup.