"Captain hate is anti-hate, what?" - LeBron James winning Emmy award for producing show on Antisemitism has NBA fans divided

Aside from his basketball career, LeBron James has pursued an array of different passions. One of his recent achievements has left fans arguing for an against him.

It was recently announced that a show LeBron James was an executive prodcuer for won an award at the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony. The project was a YouTube original special called "Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism." Among the other producers for the film was LeBron's business partner, Maverick Carter.

The special won the award for "outstanding daytime special." When news broke of this achievement, NBA fans had all kinds of different reactions.

This is the second emmy LeBron has won this year. Prior to this, he received an award for his role in "The Redeem Team," a documentary about the 2008 men's Olympic Team.

The program released on YouTube a year ago, and is currently at 978,000 views. It is hosted by Idina Minzell, Ilana Glazer and Moshe Kasher. It is just over 50 minutes long and features a roundtable discussion with multiple guests.

What other programs has LeBron James helped produce?

Aside from his most recent project that won a daytime emmy, LeBron James has producer credits for 64 different films or episodes of TV shows. Among the list of programs is "The Shop," a roundtable talk show LeBron hosted on HBO.

LeBron also produced a documentary series for one of his former NBA teammates. "Redefined: J.R. Smith" tells the story of J.R. Smith following his playing days. The series was released in the spring and can be found on Amazon Prime Video. During his 16 years in the league, Smith won two championships alongside LeBron with the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers.

More notable films LeBron helped produce includes the second "Space Jam" movie, which he also starred in. He was also a producer on the hit basketball film "Hustle" starring Adam Sandler on Netflix.

When LeBron isn't expanding his portfolio as a film producer, he is continuing to lead the charge for the LA Lakers. As his 39th birthday rapidly approaches, he remains to be one of the most high-impact stars in the league.

Through 26 games this season, LeBron is posting averages of 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Currently, the Lakers find themselves on the back end of the Western Conference standings. While they are above .500, their 15-14 record lands them in 10th place.