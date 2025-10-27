  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Carmelo Anthony
  Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony's Two-Word Message Shows Mother's Pride for Kiyan Anthony

Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony’s Two-Word Message Shows Mother’s Pride for Kiyan Anthony

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Oct 27, 2025 05:56 GMT
Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle - Source: Imagn
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony’s Two-Word Message Shows Mother’s Pride for Kiyan Anthony - Source: Imagn

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony made his debut with the Syracuse Orange in an exhibition game against the Buffalo Bulls on Sunday. As Kiyan opens a new chapter in his basketball career, his mother La La Anthony expressed pride and support on social media.

In an Instagram post, La La wrote a two-word message for her son, while sharing snaps and clips of Kiyan before, during, and after the game.

"Go time!!! @kiyananthony 🧡," she wrote.
Anthony put up 10 points, on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including two made three-pointers, along with one block and one steal in 17 minutes of playing time.

Kiyan is the oldest son of Carmelo Anthony, who was a Syracuse legend for leading the team to the national championship in 2003.

Kiyan was a highly touted prospect in the 2025 class, having been ranked 36th by ESPN. He received numerous offers from Pittsburgh, Illinois, Memphis, Tennessee, Seton Hall, Michigan, Florida State, and Indiana.

The 18-year-old guard committed to Syracuse in November, becoming one of the school's biggest recruits.

Carmelo Anthony expresses excitement about his son's Syracuse career

Carmelo Anthony has been an avid supporter of his son Kiyan, especially now that he will be bannering the Syracuse Orange in the upcoming collegiate season.

In an interview with SLAM magazine, Anthony expressed excitement about the road ahead for Kiyan in Syracuse.

“I know what it’s like to get ready for a Georgetown game, or get ready for a Villanova game, or Pittsburgh, or St. John’s,” Anthony said.

The NBA legend said he knows how Syracuse can be overwhelming for a young player like Kiyan, but he hopes his son can handle the pressure.

“I know what the Dome feels like with 35,000 people in there," Anthony said. "He hasn’t experienced that yet. I’m excited for the unknown of how he’s going to react to it. He’s gotta get prepared for that. The game is the game—but it’s also a lot that comes with the game.”

Kiyan Anthony is expected to continue his growth in Syracuse as the season goes by.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
