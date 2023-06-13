"Carrying Jimmy right now" - Heat fans applaud Bam Adebayo for a magnificent first half as Miami leads Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Miami Heat fans have nothing but praise for Bam Adebayo for carrying the team in the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Heat are up 51-44 after the first two quarters in Denver. If they hold on to their lead, they will force a Game 6 back at home on Thursday.

Adebayo had 18 points and nine rebounds on 8-for-13 shooting from the field. He has been the best player on the floor in the first half. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon were in foul trouble so Adebayo took advantage in the paint.

Jimmy Butler has eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, but is shooting 2-for-8 from the field. Max Strus also has eight points after going scoreless in Game 4.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Bam Adebayo at halftime:



18 Points

9 Rebounds

61% FG

100% FT Bam Adebayo at halftime:18 Points9 Rebounds61% FG100% FT https://t.co/VOCOPW1wTm

Bam Adebayo is having a phenomenal NBA Finals for the Miami Heat. Adebayo is averaging 22.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. Heat fans praised him after his great first half in Game 5. One fan also took a shot at Jimmy Butler for his struggles in the first two quarters.

The fan said:

"Carrying Jimmy right now, think Butler has given up."

A fan added that Adebayo has been the Heat's best player in the NBA Finals.

"He was sensational, and has been their best player this entire series. That is not being talked about enough!"

Mike Johnson @412MikeJohnson @TheHoopCentral He was sensational, and has been their best player this entire series. That is not being talked about enough! @TheHoopCentral He was sensational, and has been their best player this entire series. That is not being talked about enough!

However, a Denver Nuggets fan defended the team by pointing out their struggles in the first half and its similarity to Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the LA Lakers.

"Nuggets played their worse half of the playoffs. Horrible shooting, Jokic and Murray quiet, there only down 7. Heat should be up by like 16. This series ends tonight. This game is similar to game 4 Nuggets won against LA when their down 15 at half."

Andre Hill @teamheavyweight @TheHoopCentral Nuggets player their worse half of the playoffs. Horrible shooting, Jokic and Murray quiet, there only down 7. Heat should be up by like 16. This series ends tonight. This game is similar to game 4 Nuggets won against LA when their down 15 at half @TheHoopCentral Nuggets player their worse half of the playoffs. Horrible shooting, Jokic and Murray quiet, there only down 7. Heat should be up by like 16. This series ends tonight. This game is similar to game 4 Nuggets won against LA when their down 15 at half

Here are the other reactions to Bam Adebayo's first half in Game 5:

Ran⭐️ @ranthaadon @TheHoopCentral THIS THE BAM THE HEAT BEEN NEEDING @TheHoopCentral THIS THE BAM THE HEAT BEEN NEEDING

Denver Nuggets struggle against Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in the first half

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets struggled to shoot the ball in the first two quarters of the first half. The Nuggets were cold from beyond the arc, going 1-for-15 as a team. They were lucky to just be down by seven points after the first half.

Denver will have to find their shooting if they want to close out the series tonight and win their first NBA championship. If there will be a Game 6, it is scheduled on Thursday at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

