Cavs president Koby Altman seen struggling with sobriety tests in new bodycam footage before DUI arrest

Koby Altman's DUI arrest has had some new developments. The Cleveland Cavaliers president was seen struggling with sobriety tests in the new bodycam footage that has been doing the rounds.

Per TMZ, following his arrest on Friday after his white Lexus was seen violating traffic rules, Altman was spotted close to having an accident. The report added that he "showed signs of impairment."

The footage showed Altman trying to walk and turn and was also subject to one-leg stands and eye tests. At one stage, he even claimed that the police officers were "messing up his performance."

Altman further told the police that he was an executive with the Cavaliers and said thaat he was tired from a trip and a lengthy dinner. He also admitted that he had a few drinks. He refused to use the breathalyzer and was handcuffed soon after. He was charged with an offense of committing a marked lane violation.

The Brooklyn native started off his stint with the Cavaliers in 2012 and was promoted to GM five years later. He played a key role in the team's rebuild following LeBron James' exit in 2018.

Koby Altman's efforts resulted in the team putting together a 51-win 2022-23 season. He was second in the NBA Executive of the Year voting last season.

Can Koby Altman and Cleveland Cavaliers have another playoff run in 2023-24 season?

The Cleveland Cavaliers released a statement that they were aware of "an incident" involving Koby Altman.

However, it shouldn't come as a surprise if the ramifications aren't as massive as expected. Given his immense contributions to the team, chances are that both parties will look to leave the incident in the rearview mirror and focus on the task at hand: to ensure that the Cavaliers make a deep run in 2023-24.

This summer, the team added the likes of Ty Jerome, Tristan Thompson, Georges Niang, and Caris Lavert. Their moves garnered mixed reactions from analysts and fans, but ESPN's Zach Lowe reckons the Cavaliers are clear winners with their moves.

"I like all the moves for Cleveland. I had them as one of the clear winners of the offseason."

Despite going down to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, the Cavaliers looked in good shape.

They were one of the more vastly improved teams in the East during the regular season. Now, the onus will be on Koby Altman and the front office to see if they can add more firepower to surround Mitchell with a formidable unit.