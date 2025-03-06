"Celtics are just living in a Lakers world"- NBA fans react as Joe Mazzulla rests starters to prioritize LeBron-Luka clash over 76ers game

The Boston Celtics will look to make it three in a row when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Ahead of the game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has decided to rest Al Horford, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jaylen Brown.

The decision appears to be made because Boston is entering the second night of a back-to-back, and the 76ers go into the game with several key players out.

With a clash against the LA Lakers set for Saturday night, Mazzulla seems to be resting his players in anticipation of the game. Per the 2:30 PM ET injury report posted on NBA.com, Sam Hauser and Jayson Tatum are both questionable to play, in addition to the players mentioned earlier listed as out.

Although Boston is heading into tonight's game with plenty of players sidelined, Philadelphia finds themselves in a similar position. In addition to Joel Embiid, the team will be without Paul George and Tyrese Maxey as George deals with groin soreness and Maxey deals with a back sprain.

In response to Boston heading into tonight's game without many of their key players, the NBA community was quick to weigh in, with LA fans aiming at Celtics fans:

"Celtics are just living in a Lakers world, doing what they gotta do," - One wrote.

Plenty of Boston fans also fired back:

"They are on a back to back tf you on about," One wrote.

"The world does not revolve around yall lmfao," Another joked.

"As much as I hate Boston y’all really gotta let this corny ass gimmick go…," Another replied.

Looking at the latest Boston Celtics' injury news ahead of games against Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakers

Heading into Thursday's 76ers vs. Celtics game, the team may have several players out. Still, earlier in the week, the team received an optimistic update on the status of several starters.

Before Wednesday's game between Boston and Portland, ESPN reporter Chris Manning wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that both Jrue Holiday (finger) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) went through a full practice.

Because of that, Manning reported that Holiday would likely suit up for Wednesday's game against Portland. Although he didn't, the fact that his return was possible is a good sign that he'll be back in action come Saturday.

Holiday has been dealing with an injury to his pinky finger. However, the three-time NBA All-Defensive First team member has committed to playing through the injury as Boston looks to go back-to-back as NBA Champions.

Jaylen Brown, the reigning Finals MVP, is out because of a knee problem. However, he had been dealing with an illness earlier in the week. Considering he played against Portland on Wednesday, don't expect him to be sidelined for long.

Last but certainly not least, Al Horford played against Portland despite what is described as a toe injury. Considering that at 38 years old, he doesn't typically play on the second night of back-to-backs, don't expect him to miss extended time despite his absence Thursday.

