Celtics vs Sixers injury report: Lineup for Game 3 Eastern Conference Semi-finals (May 5, 2023)

Looking at the injury report for Celtics vs Sixers Game 3, not much has changed. Each side has one key name listed that is likely to take the court.

Joel Embiid missed the first game of this series with a knee injury, but made his return in Game 2 despite being listed as doubtful. He is still on the injury report for Game 3, but has been upgraded to questionable. The newly crowned MVP logged 26 minutes in his return and posted 15 points and five blocks.

For the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown remains on the report with a facial fracture. Similar to all postseason, he is listed as available. Marcus Smart was questionable in Game 2, and his name has been removed for Game 3. The former Defensive Player of the Year is wearing a brace on his upper body as he deals with chest contusions.

Brown will continue to wear a facemask, which hasn't seemed to bother him thus far. The All-Star forward scored a team-high 25 points in Game 2 to go along with three rebounds and four assists.

What are the potential lineups for Celtics vs Sixers Game 3?

Since the injury report is the same from last time, the lineups for Celtics vs Sixers are unlikely to change. For the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers will roll out James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, and Joel Embiid.

With Embiid making his return in Game 2, many were curious to see if the Boston Celtics would tweak their lineup. They opted to stick with what was working. That being said, Boston would likely roll out its five-man unit of Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford.

As Celtics vs Sixers heads to Philly, things in this series are sure to heat up. Philly will be looking to capitalize on stealing home court advantage, while Boston is aiming to take back control following their blowout victory.

