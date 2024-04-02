"Chasing 6 rings 6 fmvps until he’s 42" - NBA fans in frenzy after insider shuts down LeBron James' retirement rumors

Fans were surprised when LeBron James hinted at a possible retirement after the LA Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Easter Sunday. Although he didn't tell when he'll retire, he hinted that he could be hanging up his jersey could be soon. However, an NBA insider reported that the All-Star forward could hold off his retirement for a while.

James has carved a legendary career in his 21 seasons. At 39 years of age, many fans wouldn't be surprised if the four-time MVP ever decides to retire from basketball.

Although the star already hinted at it, The Athletic's Shams Charania shut down the possibility of James retiring soon. According to Charania, there's a chance that the Lakers star could still play for a couple more seasons. With the way he's been playing, it could be possible for the superstar to hang around.

"One or two more years is the expectation for LeBron James," Charania said on James' plans for retirement.

The answer could be affected by how James' body holds up. After fans saw what Charania said about the star's potential retirement, they couldn't help but poke fun at it. Here are some of the best reactions.

"Man gonna be chasing 6 rings 6 fmvps until he’s 42," one fan tweeted as he hinted at James chasing Michael Jordan's accomplishments.

A few fans were a bit sentimental about the thought of James retiring.

Fans will have to wait until James actually announces his retirement. Only he knows when to call it quits and leave the league for good. After 21 seasons, he's accomplished a lot and will leave a lasting legacy for future stars to follow.

LeBron James talked about his 2011 Finals performance

Many will remember the 2011 NBA Finals as a disappointing year for the Miami Heat. They had just formed a Big Three of stars with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, which immediately made them title favorites. But they met a determined Dallas Mavericks team led by an aging Dirk Nowitzki.

The German star had one goal in his mind at that time, and that was to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy, which he did. But that left James and the Heat looking for answers as to what went wrong. After their loss, the star forward acknowledged that he didn't perform well and that led to them losing.

"I played like s**t," James said about his 2011 performance versus Dallas.

James talked about it at the 0:46 mark.

The following year, however, James led the Heat to a title win after he and the rest of the team figured out how to work together.

