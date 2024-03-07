Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report for March 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Chicago Bulls visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. It marks the second and final matchup of their season series, with the Warriors winning the first 140-131 on Jan. 12 and is part of the NBA's seven-game slate.

The Bulls, 30-32, are ninth in the East, coming off back-to-back wins and 3-2 in their previous five outings. They will play on the second set of a back-to-back after beating the Utah Jazz 119-117 on the road. Coby White and DeMar DeRozan combined for 54 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in the win.

Meanwhile, the Warriors, 33-28, are ninth in the West and rebounding from arguably their worst loss of the season against the Boston Celtics. They beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-90 on the first set of their back-to-back, snapping the Bucks' six-game winning streak.

Steph Curry ended the night with a game-high 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists on 10-of-18 shooting, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors injury report

Chicago Bulls injury report for March 7

The Bulls have listed five players on their injury report: SF Torrey Craig (knee) is a game-time decision; SF Dalen Terry (personal), PF Patrick Williams (left foot), SG Zach LaVine (right foot) and PG Lonzo Ball (knee) are out.

What happened to Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball?

In February, the team disclosed that following consultations with both team and external medical experts, along with Klutch Sports Group, LaVine's agency, that he would undergo surgery. The two-time All-Star is anticipated to be sidelined for four to six months.

This decision effectively eliminated the possibility of trading him before the Thursday deadline, raising further questions about the franchise's long-term direction.

LaVine, set to turn 29 in March, was sidelined for 17 games from Nov. 30 to Jan. 3 due to inflammation in his right foot. Despite a sluggish start to the season, the Bulls are 10-7 in his absence.

Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball, dealing with a knee issue, isn't feeling pain in his day-to-day activities, which involves extensive mobility exercises. However, he has yet to start sprinting again, per Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago.

Ball has been out of play since Jan. 2021 but he remains optimistic, setting his sights on a comeback in the 2024-25 season.

Golden State Warriors injury report for March 7

The Warriors have reported no injuries, indicating that all players will be available for the second game of a back-to-back.