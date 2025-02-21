Chilean gang burglarized Ja Morant's home for estimated $1,000,000 valuables: Report

The Chilean crime gang has been linked to Ja Morant's house burglary last year. According to reports, it was the same gang involved in the robbery of NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow.

While the Memphis Grizzlies have not commented on the incident, the Daily Memphian and ESPN reported that Morant was "Professional Athlete 6" in the complaint that followed after the robbery.

Per Fox News, Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player were also listed as targets in the alleged crime ring.

According to the complaint, the All-Star guard's home was burglarized sometime after 4 p.m. on Dec. 19 last year when the Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 144-93 in a home game in Memphis.

Reports said that the burglars stole "jewelry, watches and luxury bags" valued at about $1,000,000. The seven migrants accused of the theft are reportedly members of a South American Theft Group (SATG).

Grizzlies GM quashes Ja Morant trade rumors

On the season front, reports of Ja Morant on the trade block next season did the rounds. The rumors were quashed by Grizzles GM Zach Kleiman who set the record straight.

"I can't blame other 'executives' for fantasizing about us trading Ja Morant. But it's just that -- fantasy. We are not trading Ja. Continue to underestimate Ja, this team and this city, and we will let our performance on the floor speak for itself. I'm not going to give this nonsense further oxygen and look forward to getting back to basketball."

At the time of writing, the Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed in the West with Morant leading the way. Kleiman addressing the rumors comes after the shock trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. With a trade of that magnitude sending shockwaves across the league, the consensus was that no star player was safe and off-limits to teams that could work out a win-win situation.

