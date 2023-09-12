"Chris Paul should be running with the 2nd unit": Warriors fans react after Stephen Curry's latest co-star is rumored to start at PG

The acquisition of Chris Paul through a trade by the Golden State Warriors was a move that no one saw coming, especially considering the history between the player and the team stemming from their heated playoff encounters over the years in the Western Conference.

However, in a move aimed at stretching their window of contention, the Warriors moved young gun Jordan Poole for the "Point God".

Beyond the shock element of the move, there has been much debate about CP3's fit in the Warriors' system too, and regarding his usage in a team stacked with high-end talent. Paul is arguably the best pick-and-roll orchestrator in the league, but his strengths don't align on paper at least, with the heavy motion-driven Warriors offense.

This automatically raises some questions within the Warrior fandom and NBA circles. Will Paul be part of the starting and closing lineups for the Warriors or will he be utilized to steady a second unit that has struggled in recent times in the absence of Curry and his gravity?

With reports suggesting that a Steph Curry - Chris Paul starting backcourt is very likely, NBA Twitter has been set ablaze. There appear to be strong claims for both sides of the Chris Paul coin, with fans expressing their concerns and beliefs out in the open.

Some NBA fans believe Chris Paul should not be starting for the Golden State Warriors.

Concerns include a lack of size, the combined age of the Steph-CP3 backcourt, and a lack of familiarity. However, two guys from the Mount Rushmore of point guards on the court together is a prospect to keep an eye on.

Despite reports of him possibly starting, ESPN's panel voted Chris Paul their favorite for 6MOTY.

Chris Paul is ESPN's favorite for 6MOTY after teaming up with Stephen Curry

While rumors of Paul starting are gaining traction, the widespread belief is still that he shall occupy the 6th man role for the Warriors this season.

And if that is indeed the case, ESPN's panel of experts might just have a point about him being the favorite to secure 6MOTY honors at the end of the season. Paul was voted favorite for the award ahead of Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook, Tyler Herro, Immanuel Quickley, and Malik Monk in ESPN's poll for the 6MOTY award.

While the elusive NBA championship is what Paul most certainly has eyes for, an individual honor would be welcome too. Will this be an experiment that pays off, or is it going to prove a costly mistake for the Warriors?