"Circus show by Nico Harrison" - NBA fans dazed over Mavericks recalling Anthony Davis from G league after brief stint with Texas Legends

Fans were surprised after the Dallas Mavericks decided to call up Anthony Davis and Jaden Hardy from their G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. On Monday, it was announced that Davis and Hardy were assigned to practice with the developmental team. However, they were called up to the Mavs a few hours later.

Davis is dealing with a left adductor strain and is looking to return to the lineup. Hardy, on the other hand, has missed seven straight games because of a sprained right ankle. According to Marc Stein, the 22-year-old guard has a chance to play on Wednesday, against the Indiana Pacers.

Unfortunately for Dallas, there is still no timetable for Davis' return to action. After fans saw that the practice for AD and Hardy only lasted for a few hours, many went to X to share their reactions.

"Circus show by Nico Harrison he wants a cookie or what 🤡," a fan said.

"Forget moving the team, just close up shop and become a G-League squad," another fan commented.

"I am not sure this franchise has a clue what they're doing from one hour to the next," one fan said.

Others have grown tired of the team.

"Just move the team to Vegas I don’t even care anymore," a fan said.

"Wow great! Smfh who cares this team sucks!!!" Another fan said.

"What the hell are we doing," one fan commented.

Mavericks legend speaks on Mark Cuban's involvement with the Anthony Davis trade

Mavericks fans haven't moved on from the blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis. Since the trade, fans have wondered which personnel knew what was going on behind the scenes.

One of the persons who many thought had an idea was minority owner Mark Cuban. However, he confirmed that he wasn't informed about it by general manager Nico Harrison and the team's new ownership group.

On the recent episode of his German podcast, "41 Campus," with his sister Silke Mayer, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki expounded on the shocking deal. According to Nowitzki, the Doncic deal was expected to happen after Mark Cuban sold most of his shares, which included his controlling power.

"Of course, that’s tough for Mark. But when you sell the majority of your team, you have to expect that you won’t have control anymore. That’s just how it works. And over the past year, you could already see the team heading in a different direction. Now we’re seeing the result of that," the Mavs legend said.

While he doesn't put all the blame on Cuban, Nowitzki said that his decision to sell the franchise was an indication that things could change. Unfortunately for the Dallas team, the change included trading away a fan-favorite star player.

