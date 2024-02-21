"Clamped by a bunch of Tyrions & Kai Cenats" - Jaylen Brown spotted hooping against 10 kids after All-Star game has NBA fans clowning him

All-Star forward Jaylen Brown made the most of his free time by playing basketball with a few kids after the All-Star break. As he was enjoying his time, fans commented on the video, showing that they hadn't forgotten his performance in the recent Slam Dunk contest.

Fans may have varied opinions on Brown and his mistakes on the court. However, he's still an All-Star and is important to the success of the Boston Celtics. This season, he's averaging 22 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 49% from the field.

Fans won't see Brown in action until Thursday, Feb. 22. They'll resume their regular season by visiting the Chicago Bulls to play them for the second time this season. But the star forward is getting warmed up by having a playful game with a few kids.

Fans might never let go of his disappointing performance at the Slam Dunk Contest. Additionally, the narrative that he can't dribble with his left hand might likely stick with him until fans find a different thing to criticize him for.

Jaylen Brown talked about his Slam Dunk contest appearance

Not many stars have the guts to be in front of the media to talk about embarrassingly losing a dunk contest. However, Jaylen Brown is a different kind of All-Star. After losing the dunk contest for doing a few basic dunks, Brown had the chance to share his experience during the event.

"I think, ultimately, in this media era, some players are just afraid to get turned into a meme or whatever," Brown said. "I wanted to come out and have fun within it and that's what I did."

Expand Tweet

Many fans were looking forward to Brown winning the title, as it's been a while since a star joined the lineup of dunkers. He was the first All-Star to join the contest since Victor Oladipo in 2018. The last time an All-Star won the dunk title was in 2011 when a rookie Blake Griffin put up an incredible performance.

Lucky for Brown, he has the rest of the season to worry about as the All-Star weekend wrapped shortly after the All-Star Game.

Before the dunk contest started, the one-time All-NBA shared his excitement. Brown was looking forward to winning the contest.

"For me, it's about the show, the leadup, the buildup -- I think people will appreciate some of the stuff I'll do tonight once it gets slowed down."

Expand Tweet

Also read: "Jaylen Brown d**k riding is insane": Fans ridicule 2024 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest after Celtics star questionably gets favorable scores