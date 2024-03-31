Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for March 31 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets are set to welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Ball Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Nuggets are looking to bounce back and keep pace with the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder for the best record in the Western Conference.

Denver slipped to the No. 3 spot after back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns and Timberwolves. It has been a couple of lackluster performances by the Nuggets in their past two games, which is not a good thing to bring ahead of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers barely beat the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers in their previous game. It was a good win to gain enough momentum since Sunday's game is the first one in the current five-game road trip.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dealt with plenty of injuries this season, especially to their star players. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen missed time early in the campaing, while Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell recently recovered from their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have been relatively healthy, with Jamal Murray the only player to endure a long-term injury. The Nuggets remain cautious with Murray at times since they need him fully healthy for another championship run.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

The Cleveland Cavaliers have eight players on their injury report. Four players are listed as out, two are questionable, and one is probable and one is doubtful. Only five out of eight players are dealing with injuries, while the three others have been assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury Ty Jerome Out Right Ankle Surgery Caris LeVert Probable Right Wrist Soreness Craig Porter Jr. Doubtful Illness Isaac Okoro Questionable Right Toe Soreness Dean Wade Out Right Knee Sprain Emoni Bates Out G League Assignment Isaiah Mobley Out G League Assignment Pete Nance Out G League Assignment

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Denver Nuggets have four players on their injury report, including Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Jokic is listed as probable, which means he'll likely play. Murray, on the other hand, is questionable so he's going to be a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury Nikola Jokic Probable Left Hip and Right Wrist Inflammation Jamal Murray Questionable Right Knee Inflammation Zeke Nnaji Out Right Adductor Tendinosis Vlatko Cancar Out Left Knee Surgery

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets?

The Cavaliers vs Nuggets game is set to start at 3:30 p.m. EST and will held at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. It will be televised on NBA TV, Bally Sports Ohio and Altitude Sports in Denver. It's also available to watch via live stream on NBA League and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

