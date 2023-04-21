Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - April 21st, 2023 | Game 3, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers matched the New York Knicks’ bully ball and blew them out in Game 2 to tie their series at one game apiece. Cleveland’s big men were pissed off by the way New York’s bruising frontline had its way in the series opener. The Knicks’ 17-11 edge in offensive rebounds typified their dominance in the paint.

The Cavaliers responded big time in Game 2. They outrebounded the Knicks 43-3 and gave up only 13 offensive rebounds to their 11. Cleveland even won the points in the paint battle 42-38.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the interior game almost at a standstill, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ guards run amok. Darius Garland dropped 26 of his 32 points in the first half to set the tone for them. Garland’s 15 second-quarter points when the Cavaliers locked down the New York Knicks were crucial in the win.

Donovan Mitchell only had 17 points, but he had a game-high 13 assists along with two steals and a block. It was Mitchell who urged Garland to be aggressive leading into Game 2 and it paid off for the Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson struggled with their shots. Randle finished with 22 points, but he was 8-20 from the field. The lasting image of Game 2 was the All-Star forward grimacing in pain after receiving a hard foul from center Jarrett Allen and the Cavs up by 23 points.

“Don Julio” and several players from Cleveland had some heated exchanges after the play. Expect Randle to play with even more physicality in Game 3.

Brunson shot 5-17 from the field but also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals. He couldn’t control the game for the New York Knicks the way he did in Game 1.

Where to watch

Game 3 of the series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks will be at 8:30 PM ET. ABC will feature the game on national TV while MSG and Bally Sports Ohio will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The last time Madison Square Garden hosted a playoff game was on June 5, 2021. The fourth-seeded New York Knicks hosted the fifth-ranked Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Trae Young led the Hawks to a 4-1 series win, eliminating the Knicks on their home floor. “Ice Trae” solidified his status as one of New York’s favorite villains with that performance.

The Knicks are looking to dull memories of that loss with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 on Friday night. It’s not an elimination game for the Knicks, but a victory would give them a leg up on their Eastern Conference foes.

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks MSG will be electric this Friday MSG will be electric this Friday ⚡️ https://t.co/YbBan3rh4x

Tom Thibodeau’s team knows that the Cavaliers are a gritty bunch who can match up their physicality in the paint. The Knicks can’t allow the visitors to bully them on their home floor if they don’t want to get blown off the court.

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t been in the postseason since LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals in 2018. “King James” will not be walking through the Madison Square Garden door to help them on the road.

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will lead the Cavaliers’ charge with able backing from big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Game prediction:

Spread: Knicks (-1.5)

Total (O/U): 211.5

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+100) vs. Knicks (-120)

The New York Knicks know they can beat the Cleveland Cavaliers. New York’s roster is more experienced at this stage. They will do their best not to let down their rabid fans.

New York Knicks 105, Cleveland Cavaliers 99

Poll : 0 votes