Clippers fans rejoice as NBA insider reports Russell Westbrook could return next game from injury

LA Clippers veteran point guard Russell Westbrook is reportedly expected to return during Monday’s home matchup against the Indiana Pacers after a nearly month-long absence. The news of his imminent return left Clippers fans rejoicing as they anticipated the former MVP injecting LA with a much-needed energy boost.

Westbrook fractured his left hand against the Washington Wizards on Mar. 1, undergoing surgery three days later. He has since missed 12 consecutive games, with LA (44-26) going just 6-6 without him, in contrast to its 38-20 record with him.

Following their midseason surge (31-8 record from Nov. 17-Feb. 5), the Clippers climbed to first in the Western Conference. However, they have since dropped to the fourth seed, 5.5 games out of first. Additionally, they only have a 0.5-game advantage over the fifth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, amid its struggles, the team has questioned its identity and focus. So, Clippers insider Joey Linn’s latest report that Westbrook should return on Monday had fans feeling relieved.

Most desired to see the nine-time All-Star uplift LA’s team morale and hold his teammates accountable heading into the playoffs.

“Thank God. [The] team lacks energy, man. Russ [is] bringing that s**t. I’ll gladly take the good with the bad,” one fan said.

“Man, he’s been missed. His energy and accountability towards his teammates alone just raises our floor so much,” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to the news of Westbrook’s looming return:

Ty Lue calls out Clippers ahead of Russell Westbrook’s expected return

With Russell Westbrook sidelined, the Clippers suffered a 121-107 home defeat to the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Following the disappointing loss, Clippers coach Ty Lue gave his squad a wake-up call.

Despite the Sixers being without superstar big man Joel Embiid (knee), LA never led, trailing by as many as 21 points. According to Lue, if the team keeps up its inconsistency heading into the playoffs, it won’t pose much of a threat.

So, he called on the Clippers to bring more energy to their remaining 12 games.

“We know we’ve got to play better basketball going into the playoffs, or it’s going to be an early offseason,” Lue said. “Still got full confidence in this team and full confidence in what we can do. It's just [about] going out and doing it every single night — not 26 minutes, [but] 48 minutes of doing the right things.”

How much Westbrook’s return will help solve LA’s effort issues remains to be seen, as he will likely be on a minutes restriction. However, given the 35-year-old’s track record of high-energy play, even in limited minutes, his on-court presence should be enough to make a sizeable impact.

Through 58 games, Westbrook is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 3-pointers per game on 45.2% shooting.

