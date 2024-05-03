"Clown behavior": NBA fans left unimpressed with Patrick Beverley for declining questions from female ESPN reporter over podcast subscription 

Patrick Beverley had some brickbats coming his way after he declined questions from a female ESPN reporter over his podcast subscription. The Milwaukee Bucks guard was speaking to the media in the locker room following their Game 6 blowout 120-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers — a defeat that knocked them out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The guard started in place of an injured Damian Lillard and ended his evening with six points and five assists.

It was Beverley's comments after the game that left fans on social media fuming. Beverley was recorded asking the reporter if she subscribes to his 'The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone' and when she replied with a no, he declined questions from her before taking questions from other journalists who agreed to be subscribers of his podcast.

Beverley was a midseason trade to the Milwaukee Bucks. He spent the first half of the season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He ended his season with 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in the playoffs. He averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in the regular season.

Patrick Beverley repeatedly hurled the basketball at Pacers fans in the final minutes of Bucks’ Game 6 loss

Bucks guard Patrick Beverley got into an altercation with fans during the final stretch of the game. Standing near his team's bench with two-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter, Beverley threw the ball at a group of courtside fans. One of the throws struck a fan in the head. Beverley then asked for the ball, following which he fired it harder in the fans' direction again.

At the time of writing, there has been no news of any disciplinary action against the guard, but the league will likely investigate the incident. Chances are that the veteran will likely cough up a fine.

On his part, Beverley responded to the video on social media soon after, saying it was "not fair" and that the Bucks "asked for help all night" about one of the fans behind their bench. It finally led him to take matters into his own hands.