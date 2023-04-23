Create

“Clown”, “He’s going back to Cancun” - Fans rip into Dillon Brooks after he declines to speak with the media after ejection

By Siddhant Gupta
Modified Apr 23, 2023 06:37 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three
Dillon Brooks walking off the court in Game 3

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks earned himself an ejection in Game 3 against the LA Lakers. NBA fans were left unimpressed after the forward refused to engage in the post-match media interaction.

Dillon Brooks has earned himself some degree of notoriety yet again. Having made a name for himself as a trash-talking defensive player, Brooks continues to don the role of a villain.

The forward's most recent antics stem from shots taken at LA Lakers superstar LeBron James after Game 2. Brooks received an immense amount of backlash, but he seemed confident regardless.

Game 3 got off to a horrible start for Brooks, putting the Lakers in a comfortable position to win the tie. In a bout of frustration, Brooks managed to commit a nasty foul on LeBron James.

Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. https://t.co/LL9CLRAryy

Brooks was assessed with a flagrant penalty 2 and promptly ejected. While fans were already sharing hilarious reactions to this, they poured back in when Brooks refused to speak to the media after the game.

Dillon Brooks declined an interview request. “I ain’t talking,” he told me.

Here are some of the best reactions to this on Twitter:

@SportsCenter @espn_macmahon Clown
@SportsCenter @espn_macmahon He’s going back to Cancun anyway https://t.co/ZLbia1KScU
@SportsCenter @espn_macmahon LMAOOOO LEKING OWNS BROOKS WE SMOKING HES PACK TONIGHT LAKERS IN 4 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/NgtWCU5XME
@SportsCenter @espn_macmahon https://t.co/U2VPEVx1UC
@SportsCenter @espn_macmahon Dillon Brooks after the game https://t.co/IqZ7qB6mL6
@SportsCenter @ESPNNBA @espn_macmahon Bro didn’t even wanna talk to the media today 😂 he quiet as hell
@SportsCenter @espn_macmahon Grand opening…Grand closing…😂 https://t.co/sKMrnAOQZz
@SportsCenter @espn_macmahon The rest of the grizzlies in the locker room after the game https://t.co/rA8BUl1r4B
@SportsCenter @ESPNNBA @espn_macmahon “Grizzlies for 3” https://t.co/VUf1OPTcaM
@SportsCenter @espn_macmahon How the Lakers did Dillon Brooks tonight: https://t.co/b3IAiFjnP9
@SportsCenter @espn_macmahon 😂😂😂 lesson learned https://t.co/0pXnerTumc
@SportsCenter @espn_macmahon Brooks https://t.co/q6EQ62OKH4
@SportsCenter @espn_macmahon https://t.co/DDv9B7eCGQ
@SportsCenter @espn_macmahon Nawl let’s talk now 😂😂😂

Brooks had a less than impressive performance in Game 3. With seven points on the night on the back of 3-13 shooting, the forward wasn't relevant on either end of the floor.

Brooks will have a lot to consider for Game 4. However, considering the nature of his flagrant 2 penalty, the Grizzlies forward could potentially face suspension for the concerned clash.

Will Dillon Brooks be suspended for Game 4?

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks faces a complicated situation following the events of Game 3. After being ejected from the game for a flagrant 2, Brooks could potentially be facing suspension for Game 4.

This season's playoffs have already seen a suspension after a flagrant 2 call with Draymond Green being suspended for a game. While taking a look at the NBA's official statement on the matter in Green's situation, it was evident that past actions and reputation play a factor in assessing such punishment.

Given Brooks' reputation, it would not be surprising if the league chose to suspend him. However, this could very easily be viewed as an exaggeration of the situation as well.

Regardless, Game 4 will be played under interesting circumstances. With the LA Lakers enjoying some momentum, the Grizzlies will have to dig deep to spur a comeback.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
