"Cook GOAT": Fans heap praise on Paolo Banchero as Team USA blow New Zealand out of the water behind his 21-point effort

Team USA rode behind Paolo Banchero's all-around performance in their dominant 2023 FIBA World Cup opening game win over New Zealand on Saturday. After falling behind 4-14 early in the first quarter, Banchero combined with Austin Reaves to swing the momentum in favor of USA.

The 2022 No. 1 pick finished with 21 points (game-high) on 8-of-10 shooting. He recorded four rebounds and four blocks, too. Meanwhile, Reaves played 22 minutes, tallying 12 points, while leading USA in assists with six dimes.

Both players came off the bench, emerging as the unlikely heroes in this tricky opening fixture. The 'Tall Blacks' made life difficult for Anthony Edwards and the starters, surprising them with their physicality. Team USA's starting unit barely converted layup attempts in the first few minutes.

However, Steve Kerr didn't waste time in making the necessary adjustments. He inserted the 6'10" 250-pound Paolo Banchero to level the playing field along with Austin Reaves, who created a bevy of scoring opportunities for the Orlando Magic forward.

Fans raved about Banchero's efforts as he went on to claim the TCL Player of the Game Award. Here's what one X/Twitter user wrote:

"COOK GOAT"

Reactions to Paolo Banchero's epic outing against New Zealand

More reactions followed:

Paolo Banchero emerges as an 'X Factor' for Team USA at 2023 FIBA World Cup

The different rules in FIBA and NBA were expected to make life difficult for Team USA's young roster with no international experience at the senior level. The physicality is much different at this stage. That's one area they struggled to cope with against the 'Tall Blacks' who are renowned for being physically imposing on the defensive end of the floor.

Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. struggled the most among USA's players shortly after tip-off. In came Paolo Banchero as the sixth man, pivoting between playing the four and five based on the team's needs. Banchero made the most of the spacing around him to attack the lanes.

He was also solid in his pick-and-rolls with Austin Reaves and the other guards. Banchero crashed the boards hard, rising for several put-back dunks, ensuring the Kiwis felt his presence inside the paint. That's the kind of force Team USA needs to survive the physicality of playing in a FIBA tournament.

In previous World Cup or Olympics tournaments, the Americans didn't have much size and physicality at the four and five, but they have plenty of it now. Banchero will be the 'X-Factor' here after the kind of outing he had in his debut World Cup game at the senior level.

