"Cooking a bottom 5 roster" "Disasterpiece of a season" - White Sox fans lash out at GM Chris Getz after recent signings

The Chicago White Sox recently acquired Juan Then and Kevin Pillar to bolster their squad. Then and Pillar agreed to minor league deals and are looking forward to spring training with their new team.

While Chicago is happy with its new acquisitions, its fans are pretty upset. Many took to social media to condemn General Manager Chris Getz. A White Sox fan shared an image of Getz with the caption, "This man is cooking."

It was not long before comments poured in. One fan said he's cooking a bottom-five roster, while another said it was a "disasterpiece" of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The White Sox struggled last season, finishing fourth in the AL Central with a 61-101 record. Fans do not expect much improvement next season, considering Chicago has not made significant additions to its squad.

What can the White Sox expect from Juan Then and Kevin Pillar?

Juan Then is a young pitcher who is just starting his career. The 23-year-old pitched in nine games for the Mariners last season and was outrighted in August after amassing five strikeouts and six earned runs in 11 innings.

Then must now pick up the reins and do his part for Chicago, which is probably looking at him as a young talent for the future.

As for Pillar, he spent last season with the Atlanta Braves. The veteran is expected to be an important part of Chicago's squad in the future. Pillar had a low on-base mark as he slashed 228/.248/.416 in 216 appearances for the Braves.

Things look bleak for Chicago at the moment, but both players do have potential, and with the right coaching, they could turn out to be useful additions.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!