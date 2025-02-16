"CP3 a clown" - NBA fans slam Chris Paul after bold strategy with Victor Wembanyama disqualifies duo from Skills Challenge

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama were disqualified from the 2025 NBA Skills Challenge on Saturday night after using a strategy that allowed them to finish the course faster than intended. Specifically, the San Antonio Spurs duo took advantage of the jump shot area by not taking actual shots, instead throwing the ball toward the rim.

Throwing the ball instead of attempting a proper jump shot significantly reduced their time. In the NBA Skills Challenge, the participant with the fastest time wins the event. However, Paul and Wembanyama were ultimately disqualified for failing to officially take a shot attempt in the jump shot portion of the course.

Fans on social media criticized Paul for his antics and for negatively influencing Wembanyama. Here’s what some had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

"This is awful. CP3 is a clown for getting Wemby to agree with doing this crap," one said.

"So exceptionally lame! Wemby even traveled making the layup 🤣🤣🤣 This isn’t entertainment c’mon, it was embarrassing," another commented.

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"Yeah lol like who told them that was a good idea?" one asked.

"CP3 will be ring less even on a fun tournament 🤷‍♂️," one said.

"This the most CP3 thing you’ll ever see. Always taking shortcuts. Reason he’s not a champion," another said.

"Chris Paul is simply a loser at everything 😭😭," one tweeted.

Wembanyama later revealed that he was behind Team Spurs' strategy for the Skills competition.

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley win 2025 NBA Skills Challenge despite Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama's 'winning' strategy

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley won the 2025 NBA Skills Challenge in a chaotic night that saw Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama disqualified.

Paul and Wembanyama had attempted a strategy that was supposed to help them finish the course faster, which could have led to victory. However, their tactic violated the rules, leading to their disqualification.

With fewer competitors to worry about, Mitchell and Mobley advanced to the finals against Draymond Green and Moses Moody. Team Cavaliers set the tone in the final round by completing the course in exactly one minute. While it seemed like Team Warriors had a chance to catch up with Moody’s 30-second finish, Green struggled and ultimately failed to complete the course.

Evan Mobley is now a two-time NBA Skills Challenge champion.

