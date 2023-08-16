“Crossed the s**t out of Haliburton”: Fans go berserk as Austin Reaves pulls off sick behind-the-back crossover in Team USA scrimmage 

Austin Reaves became a household name this NBA season, and he continues to make wave. The young guard recently had social media in a frenzy after a clip surfaced of him crossing over an All-Star.

Right now, Austin Reaves is getting ready to compete in the FIBA World cup as a member of Team USA. Along with a handful of tuneup games, the team has had countless scrimmages to prepare for the action.

During a recent scrimmage, Reaves found himself being guarded by Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. An above-average defender at his position, but the LA Lakers guard managed to make quick work of him. Reaves hit Haliburton with a quick crossover before skating by to hit Paolo Banchero for a layup. Fans instantly began commenting on what they had just witnessed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Not all fans were blown away by Austin Reaves crossover

While most fans were quick to go crazy over Austin Reaves crossing Tyrese Halburton, others wanted to pump the breaks. They feel the hype for the Lakers guard has gotten out of hand and that the play wasn't that good.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There were a lot of comments about his age, but he isn't much older than Haliburton. Reaves turned 25 over the summer, while the Indiana Pacers point guard will turn 24 during the regular season.

No matter what the thoughts are on this play, there's no denying that Reaves proved himself in a big way in 2023. Along with putting together an impressive regular season, he stepped up for the Lakers in the postseason.

Outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Reaves was one of the top scorers for LA. In the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets, he averaged 21.3 points and 5.3 assists. What makes this even more impressive is he shot 54% from the field and 56% from beyond the arc.

Because of the performance he had in the playoffs, the Lakers gave Reaves a sizeable deal to keep him on the roster long term. After signing for $2.4 million as a rookie, Reaves is now set to make $53 million over the next four years.

Now with Team USA, Reaves has an opportunity to further prove he is a bright young talent in the NBA.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)