Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Jan. 7): Latest on Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II's availability

The Dallas Mavericks will try to extend their winning streak to three games when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The Mavericks are coming off an impressive victory over the Portland Trail Blazers 139-103 without Luka Doncic. Let's look at the latest Mavericks injury report for Jan. 7.

According to the latest team injury report, the Mavericks have seven players who might be unavailable to play against the Timberwolves. Maxi Kleber and Dante Exum are listed as out, while Dereck Lively II is doubtful.

Doncic, Richaun Holmes, Markieff Morris and Grant Williams are tagged questionable, which means they have a 50% chance of suiting up. Lively will likely miss his second game in a row due to a sprained left ankle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic is nursing a swollen right ankle, while Grant Williams has a sprained right ankle. Markieff Morris is the latest victim of the non-COVID illness and Holmes is still dealing with personal reasons.

The good news for the Dallas Mavericks is Kyrie Irving remains healthy and ready to carry the team against the best team in the Western Conference. The Mavericks have been unfortunate with injuries in the first two months of the season, but have managed to stay afloat.

Dallas is currently sixth in the West standings with a record of 21-15 and just five games behind the top spot. The conference is very tight this season, with the OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans also playing like contenders.

The Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors are not far behind. The Memphis Grizzlies even look dangerous since Ja Morant returned from his 25-game suspension.

Also Read: George Karl commends Darvin Ham's ability to battle adversity amid Lakers struggles, citing near-fatal shooting as teenager

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

The Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthWest-Dallas and Bally Sports North.

It's the third matchup of the season between the Mavericks and Timberwolves. The Timberwolves won the first two games, beating the Mavericks 119-101 on Dec. 14 and 118-110 on Dec. 28. The Timberwolves have also won three straight against Dallas dating back to last season and seven of the last 10 games since May 16, 2021.

Sunday's game is also the 135th regular-season meeting between the two teams that started on Nov. 24, 1989. The Mavericks have dominated the all-time head-to-head matchup 76-58.

Also Read: Savannah and LeBron James share carousel of sons Bronny and Bryce showing off bounce on the same day