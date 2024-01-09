Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Jan. 9): Latest on Grant Williams and Dereck Lively II's availability

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to extend their winning streak to four when they welcome the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The Mavericks are coming off a huge win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. On that note, let's look at the latest Mavericks injury report for Jan. 9.

Dallas has five players listed on their injury report against the Grizzlies – Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Maxi Kleber, Dereck Lively II and Grant Williams. Doncic and Williams are tagged as probable, which means they are likely to suit up and play versus Memphis. Exum, Kleber and Lively are all out and will miss the game.

Doncic has a swollen right ankle, while Williams is dealing with a sprained right ankle. Exum was diagnosed with a plantar sprain, Kleber remains out with a broken toe and Lively will miss his third straight game with a left ankle sprain.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the few teams who have dealt with a lot of injuries this season. But despite the injury bug, the Mavericks are still sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 22-15 heading into Tuesday's game.

Luka Doncic is nursing a bum ankle, but still put up 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the Mavericks' 115-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a huge win by Dallas against the team atop the West standings.

Kyrie Irving chipped in with 35 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while the defense weathered Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves duo combined for 60 points, but only one more player scored in double figures.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies game preview

The Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to face the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday with a start time of 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBA TV, Bally Sports SouthWest-Dallas and Bally Sports SouthEast-Memphis.

It's the fourth and final matchup of the season between the Mavericks and Grizzlies. The Mavericks won the first game 125-110 on Oct. 30, 2023 at the FedEx Forum. The Grizzlies got one back 108-94 in Dallas on Dec. 1, 2023, before the Mavericks beat them again 120-113 10 days later in Memphis.

The Mavericks will have a huge advantage in personnel since the Grizzlies just announced Ja Morant's unfortunate injury. Morant is set to miss the rest of the season and will undergo shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Tuesday's game is also the 112th regular-season meeting between the two teams since Nov. 7, 1995, when the Grizzlies were still in Vancouver. Dallas has dominated the all-time head-to-head matchup 75-36.

