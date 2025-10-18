  • home icon
  Dallas Mavericks updated depth chart after surprising roster overhaul ft. Matt Cross, Jamarion Sharp & Zhaire Smith

Dallas Mavericks updated depth chart after surprising roster overhaul ft. Matt Cross, Jamarion Sharp & Zhaire Smith

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 18, 2025 18:04 GMT
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Source: Getty
Dallas Mavericks updated depth chart after new signings [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Dallas Mavericks made a fresh move right ahead of the 2025-26 regular season. According to the reports, they added length to their roster with the signing of three players. On Saturday, the team reported that they had signed forward Matt Cross, center Jamarion Sharp and guard Zaire Smith to the roster.

Position Player
GMax Christie
PFAnthony Davis
GDante Exum
PFCooper Flagg
PGKyrie Irving
PFPJ Washington
CDaniel Gafford
GJaden Hardy
CDereck Lively II
SFNaji Marshal
SFCaleb Martin
GRyan Nembhard
PGD'Angelo Russell
GZaire Smith
CJamarion Sharp
SGKlay Thompson
GBrandon Williams
F Matt Cross
G Miles Kelly
Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

