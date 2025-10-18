Dallas Mavericks updated depth chart after surprising roster overhaul ft. Matt Cross, Jamarion Sharp & Zhaire Smith
The Dallas Mavericks made a fresh move right ahead of the 2025-26 regular season. According to the reports, they added length to their roster with the signing of three players. On Saturday, the team reported that they had signed forward Matt Cross, center Jamarion Sharp and guard Zaire Smith to the roster.
Position
Player
G
Max Christie
PF
Anthony Davis
G
Dante Exum
PF
Cooper Flagg
PG
Kyrie Irving
PF
PJ Washington
C
Daniel Gafford
G
Jaden Hardy
C
Dereck Lively II
SF
Naji Marshal
SF
Caleb Martin
G
Ryan Nembhard
PG
D'Angelo Russell
G
Zaire Smith
C
Jamarion Sharp
SG
Klay Thompson
G
Brandon Williams
F
Matt Cross
G
Miles Kelly
