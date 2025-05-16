Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx game player stats and box score for May 16 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 17, 2025 00:07 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty

The 2025 WNBA season tipped off with a three-game slate on Friday. The Dallas Wings battled the Minnesota Lynx at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The game marks the professional debut of 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers. She looks to contribute to the Wings, which finished last season with the second-worst record (9-31).

On the other hand, Napheesa Collier's Lynx, last season's championship runners-up, start their 2025 campaign among the favorites to win the title. In the annual WNBA general managers' survey, 60% of the GMs voted Minnesota as the title favorite.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Dallas Wings

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
D. Carrington41010001-30-12-22
M. Hines-Allen23210001-40-10-02
N. Smith02020000-10-00-0-3
A. Ogunbowale42100002-40-10-0-3
P. Bueckers42000112-30-00-02
M. Siegrist21000001-20-10-05
T. Harris51000002-31-10-05
K. CharlesDNP---------
L. GeiselsoderDNP---------
A. JamesDNP---------
T. McCowanDNP---------
J. QuinerlyDNP---------
Minnesota Lynx

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
B. Carleton03000000-20-20-0-2
N. Collier51020002-51-10-05
J. Shepard72210002-30-13-3-2
K. Samuelson51100002-31-10-0-2
C. Williams21200001-40-00-03
M. Badiane00010000-10-10-0-7
N. Hiedeman01000000-10-00-0-5
A. KosuDNP---------
D. MillerDNP---------
A. PiliDNP---------
K. McBrideDNP---------
A. SmithDNP---------
Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

The Dallas Wings had a 21-19 lead at the end of the first quarter. Tyasha Harris scored five points off the bench for the Wings, while Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington added four points apiece. On the other hand, Jessica Shepard scored seven for the Lynx.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

