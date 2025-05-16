Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx game player stats and box score for May 16 | 2025 WNBA season
The 2025 WNBA season tipped off with a three-game slate on Friday. The Dallas Wings battled the Minnesota Lynx at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
Ad
The game marks the professional debut of 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers. She looks to contribute to the Wings, which finished last season with the second-worst record (9-31).
On the other hand, Napheesa Collier's Lynx, last season's championship runners-up, start their 2025 campaign among the favorites to win the title. In the annual WNBA general managers' survey, 60% of the GMs voted Minnesota as the title favorite.
Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score
Dallas Wings
Ad
Trending
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
D. Carrington
4
1
0
1
0
0
0
1-3
0-1
2-2
2
M. Hines-Allen
2
3
2
1
0
0
0
1-4
0-1
0-0
2
N. Smith
0
2
0
2
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-3
A. Ogunbowale
4
2
1
0
0
0
0
2-4
0-1
0-0
-3
P. Bueckers
4
2
0
0
0
1
1
2-3
0-0
0-0
2
M. Siegrist
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
5
T. Harris
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
2-3
1-1
0-0
5
K. Charles
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
L. Geiselsoder
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
A. James
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
T. McCowan
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
J. Quinerly
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
Minnesota Lynx
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
B. Carleton
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0-2
0-2
0-0
-2
N. Collier
5
1
0
2
0
0
0
2-5
1-1
0-0
5
J. Shepard
7
2
2
1
0
0
0
2-3
0-1
3-3
-2
K. Samuelson
5
1
1
0
0
0
0
2-3
1-1
0-0
-2
C. Williams
2
1
2
0
0
0
0
1-4
0-0
0-0
3
M. Badiane
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
-7
N. Hiedeman
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-5
A. Kosu
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
D. Miller
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
A. Pili
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
K. McBride
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
A. Smith
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary
The Dallas Wings had a 21-19 lead at the end of the first quarter. Tyasha Harris scored five points off the bench for the Wings, while Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington added four points apiece. On the other hand, Jessica Shepard scored seven for the Lynx.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.