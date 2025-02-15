Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare in 2025 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Debut? (Feb. 14)

Dalton Knecht has experienced a whirlwind of events in recent days, from being dealt to the Charlotte Hornets in a surprising trade that was ultimately voided to suiting up for the LA Lakers once again. But on Friday, the focus was on his growth as a rookie as he made his NBA All-Star Rising Stars debut.

Knecht played for Team C under the guidance of Chris Mullin, starting alongside Rookie of the Year candidate Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Utah Jazz sophomore Keyonte George and Memphis Grizzlies rookies Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey, in their opening game against Tim Hardaway’s Team T.

Dalton Knecht set the tone early, drilling a 3-pointer to open the game and later scoring on a cutting layup to extend Team C’s lead to 15-5. However, Team T mounted a late surge, trimming the deficit to 25-21.

Grizzlies rookies Edey and Wells helped Team C regain control, with Edey dominating inside and Wells knocking down a 3. George also sank two free throws to push the lead to 38-29 in the race-to-40 matchup.

Team T’s Zaccharie Risacher drove for a layup, but Castle sealed the game with a mid-range jumper.

Below are Dalton Knecht’s stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Dalton Knecht 10:21 7 4 4 3 5 60.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 0 0 0 0 3

Dalton Knecht addresses nixed trade and coming back to the Lakers

Dalton Knecht returned to action for the Lakers on Wednesday for the first time since being traded by the team that originally drafted him — only to be brought back when the trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams collapsed due to Williams failing his physical.

Following the Lakers’ 131-119 loss to the Jazz, Knecht reflected on the shocking trade and his return to the team.

He recalled being at the Lakers' practice facility working on free throws when Rob Pelinka informed him of the trade.

"It was a crazy time," Knecht said (per ESPN). "It felt like a movie."

"It was hard. I got drafted here, so LA means a lot."

Knecht had already traveled from Charlotte to Detroit, expecting to suit up for the Hornets, when the deal was suddenly called off. He spoke with Pelinka again and acknowledged the nature of the business.

"I just want to go hoop. I told that to JJ and Rob," Knecht said. "I get it's a business, so at the end of the day, I told them, 'Let's just go play basketball.'"

In his first game back with the Lakers, Knecht contributed 10 points in 17 minutes.

