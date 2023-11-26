'Dame weak a** made the Bucks suck': Blazers' 16-point halftime lead in Damian Lillard's first matchup since trade sparks hilarious reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers, making it Damian Lillard's first game against his former team. It hasn't been a smooth ride for the seven-time All-Star, as the Blazers are leading against the Bucks after the first half with a 16-point lead.

Many were shocked to see Lillard and the entire Bucks team trail at halftime with a score of 68-52. Despite being acknowledged as one of the league's top teams with superior talent, their subpar performance has regrettably resulted in a significant point differential between the two teams.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Upon seeing this, fans quickly had something to say about the scores of the game. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

"Dame Weak A** Made The Bucks Suck"

Expand Tweet

"Bucks defense needs to be investigated"

Expand Tweet

"There we go, Thanasis checks into the ballgame. I’m with this substitution. Need some defensive effort and energy. Bucks looking lazy right now."

Expand Tweet

"The Bucks really struggling against the Blazers !?"

Expand Tweet

"I thought the Bucks already won the Eastern Conference?"

Expand Tweet

"Shouldn’t be shocking bucks have no defense"

Expand Tweet

"Every NBA team when they see the Bucks on the schedule"

Expand Tweet

"I don't see bucks winning this"

Expand Tweet

"Dame should have stayed at this point"

Expand Tweet

"The super consistent 2023 Milwaukee Bucks"

Expand Tweet

"thug n run struggling"

Expand Tweet

"Bucks biggest flop of the year 'championship favorites'"

Expand Tweet

"Bucks are lucky football is on lmao this embarrassing"

Expand Tweet

"Scoot Henderbust cooking them yet they expect to contend in the East"

Expand Tweet

The Bucks still have a chance to turn things around as long as they try to stop the Blazers from making three-pointers. It will cause them to exert extra effort, but it will be a more interesting game for both teams.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Gotta happen, no excuses": Damian Lillard calls for Canelo Alvarez-David Benavidez bout at Cinco De Mayo

Damian Lillard talked about playing against his former team

Hours before their matchup, Damian Lillard was asked about his time with the Blazers. He spent 11 seasons in Portland, before finally asking to be traded to a contending team. Now that he's with the Bucks, he has a real shot at being in an ideal spot to contend.

"I thought I would be anticipating more, but I'm not really caught up into it," Lillard said. ""I think it'll be something that I think about more when we go back to Portland. But them coming here, it just feels like another game where I'm gonna see people that I used to spend a lot of time with. The team is really different."

Expand Tweet

Lillard will return to Portland on January 31, 2024, for the first time since he was traded.

Also read: Damian Lillard knew Michael Jordan was the GOAT seeing the attention he got at NBA 75 Weekend: "Everybody was staring at him"