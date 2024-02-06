Damian Lillard Injury Update: Will 8x NBA All-Star suit up for marquee clash vs Suns? (February 6)

Damian Lillard's injury update is one of the key talking points ahead of Tuesday's marquee game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Lillard is on the injury report because of a lingering injury. He's missed only three games so far, but Tuesday's could be a fourth and a big miss for the Bucks.

Milwaukee has lost three of its four games on this West Coast road trip. Phoenix looks as promising as ever with their big three healthy, so going into this matchup with all the stars available is a must for the Bucks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Damian Lillard injury update: Will Bucks star suit up tonight?

Lillard is questionable to face the Suns. He carried the same status before their last outing against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. However, Lillard played that game. He will likely play on Tuesday night, too.

Lillard had 12 points, six assists and two blocks in 38 minutes against the Jazz. It was a struggle for the former Rookie of the Year, who shot only 5-of-18 as the Bucks succumbed to a 123-108 loss behind a 40-13 fourth-quarter meltdown.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard is dealing with a left ankle sprain. He was on the injury report for it before Sunday's game against the Jazz. It was the second night of a back-to-back, but Lillard still played. That may have created a roadblock in his recovery. Lillard's ankle seemingly bothered him against the Jazz as he produced one of his worst games with 12 points on 27.7% shooting.

Damian Lillard may have re-aggravated ankle injury on dunk attempt against Jazz

Lillard had very few highlights on Sunday against the Jazz. One of those came towards the end of the third quarter as he made an emphatic one-handed slam coming off a high pick-and-roll with Bobby Portis. Lillard seemed to have a good burst as he soared up for the jam but landed on his injured left ankle. Lillard hopped on one leg after completing the play. Here's the clip:

Expand Tweet

He carried on playing after that but wasn't as impactful. Bucks HC Doc Rivers confirmed Lillard was bothered by the ankle during the game, and he considered taking the former Trail Blazer out. However, the Bucks were shorthanded with Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez out, leading to Rivers playing Lillard through his injury struggle.

Barring the last two seasons with Portland, Damian Lillard has been reliable and available arguably more than any other All-Star in the NBA. If it's only a niggle, it's unlikely for the Bucks' star to sit this game out.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!