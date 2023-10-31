Damian Lillard seen rocking snazzy $5000 Louis Vuitton jacket

Damian Lillard has been one of the most widely talked-about players in the NBA over recent months. The longtime superstar recently made his regular season debut for the Milwaukee Bucks, kicking off the 'Freak Time' era in Milwaukee. After picking up a 122-114 win over the Miami Heat on Monday (October 30), Lillard was spotted rocking a $5,000 Louis Vuitton jacket.

The jacket is advertised on the Louis Vuitton website for $5,050, and is described as a denim jacket combined with a "luxurious heavy silk crepe". It is entirely made of silk in France and is a surefire head-turner.

@DamianLillard - Instagram Story

Lillard was seen rocking the jacket in several Instagram stories on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday morning, he made a post himself which included a number of photos while wearing the jacket that had been turning heads.

In the caption, Damian Lillard wrote:

"Couldn’t F**k wit Dolla wit abundant tries…How I’m planted through these storms call me thunder thighs (Pops always behind me)."

Check out the post, as well as the photos, below:

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks' start to the season

This offseason, Damian Lillard's trade request out of Portland was one of the biggest storylines. Although the long-time All-Star wanted to play for the Miami Heat, a lengthy standoff between the two teams ultimately saw Lillard land with the Milwaukee Bucks.

After much excitement and anticipation, Lillard and the Bucks' season tipped off on October 26, with the Bucks capturing a 118-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The game saw Lillard score a whopping 39 points in the opener, cementing among Milwaukee Bucks legends with the highest-scoring debut game in franchise history.

In the team's second game of the season against the Atlanta Hawks, Lillard struggled, going just 2-12 from the floor and scoring six points. In addition, he notably had six turnovers throughout the game as well and the team fell to the Atlanta Hawks 127-110.

Fortunately for him and the Bucks, they bounced back against the Miami Heat with a big 122-114 win on Monday, with Damian Lillard contributing 25 points on 50% from the field. After the game, Lillard pulled out the previously mentioned Louis Vuitton jacket, celebrating the win in style.

The team will be back in action on Wednesday (November 1) when they take on the Toronto Raptors on the road. With the momentum of Monday's win over the Miami Heat behind them, the team is looking to tie the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference with three wins to their name this season.