  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Damnn he getting jacked" - LeBron James blown away by son Bryce James' physical transformation at Arizona Wildcat's media day

"Damnn he getting jacked" - LeBron James blown away by son Bryce James' physical transformation at Arizona Wildcat's media day

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 19, 2025 05:58 GMT
&quot;Damnn he getting jacked&quot; - LeBron James blown away by son Bryce James
"Damnn he getting jacked" - LeBron James blown away by son Bryce James' physical transformation at Arizona Wildcat's media day. [photo: @kingjames/IG]

LeBron James watched his youngest son, Bryce James, face the media for the first time as part of the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday. The elder James, who consistently puts the limelight on his kids, promptly did that again with an Instagram story. King James shared a photo of the former Sierra Canyon High School basketball star wearing a Wildcats uniform.

Ad

The LA Lakers superstar wrote a caption for the photo:

“Was watching my boy on FT during his media day session and damn he getting jacked!! Keep going up, twin!!”
LeBron James reacts to his son Bryce James looking buff during the Arizona Wildcats&#039; media day. [photo: @kingjames/IG]
LeBron James reacts to his son Bryce James looking buff during the Arizona Wildcats' media day. [photo: @kingjames/IG]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The younger James, reportedly 6-foot-6, seemed to have packed more muscle since appearing for Sierra Canyon. He seems ready for his rookie season of collegiate basketball. James looks hype for the Wildcats’ season opener on Nov. 6 against Utah Tech.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bryce James joins a Wildcats roster that includes six other freshmen, considered by 247Sports as the third-best recruiting class. They joined holdovers Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka and Anthony Dell’Orso in coach Tommy Floyd’s lineup. After losing to Duke 100-93 in the Sweet 16, the Wildcats hope to do better in the upcoming season.

LeBron James, who hyped up Bronny James’ lone season with the USC Trojans, could not help but do the same for Bryce James.

Ad

Bryce James opens up about his father, LeBron James’ advice, ahead of his first season with Arizona

When Bryce James talked to the media during the Arizona Wildcats’ media day, the freshman inevitably had to answer questions about his father. When asked what advice LeBron James gave him, the budding basketball star responded:

"Just working hard and coming here and doing what you do best. … Making sure if you're not having some good days, always have to stay positive. ... Maybe miss a shot, maybe get a turnover or something, don't hang your head down. Always keep your head up. Push through and stay positive."
Ad
Ad

Like Bronny James experienced at USC, Bryce will be under intense scrutiny when he plays for the Wildcats. The 18-year-old guard is not expected to start, but coach Tommy Floyd looks to lean on him for an off-the-bench spark.

LeBron James gave his youngest son sound advice, but only time will tell if he can live up to the lofty expectations.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications