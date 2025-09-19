"Damnn he getting jacked" - LeBron James blown away by son Bryce James' physical transformation at Arizona Wildcat's media day

LeBron James watched his youngest son, Bryce James, face the media for the first time as part of the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday. The elder James, who consistently puts the limelight on his kids, promptly did that again with an Instagram story. King James shared a photo of the former Sierra Canyon High School basketball star wearing a Wildcats uniform.The LA Lakers superstar wrote a caption for the photo:“Was watching my boy on FT during his media day session and damn he getting jacked!! Keep going up, twin!!”LeBron James reacts to his son Bryce James looking buff during the Arizona Wildcats' media day. [photo: @kingjames/IG]The younger James, reportedly 6-foot-6, seemed to have packed more muscle since appearing for Sierra Canyon. He seems ready for his rookie season of collegiate basketball. James looks hype for the Wildcats’ season opener on Nov. 6 against Utah Tech.Bryce James joins a Wildcats roster that includes six other freshmen, considered by 247Sports as the third-best recruiting class. They joined holdovers Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka and Anthony Dell’Orso in coach Tommy Floyd’s lineup. After losing to Duke 100-93 in the Sweet 16, the Wildcats hope to do better in the upcoming season.LeBron James, who hyped up Bronny James’ lone season with the USC Trojans, could not help but do the same for Bryce James.Bryce James opens up about his father, LeBron James’ advice, ahead of his first season with ArizonaWhen Bryce James talked to the media during the Arizona Wildcats’ media day, the freshman inevitably had to answer questions about his father. When asked what advice LeBron James gave him, the budding basketball star responded:&quot;Just working hard and coming here and doing what you do best. … Making sure if you're not having some good days, always have to stay positive. ... Maybe miss a shot, maybe get a turnover or something, don't hang your head down. Always keep your head up. Push through and stay positive.&quot;Like Bronny James experienced at USC, Bryce will be under intense scrutiny when he plays for the Wildcats. The 18-year-old guard is not expected to start, but coach Tommy Floyd looks to lean on him for an off-the-bench spark.LeBron James gave his youngest son sound advice, but only time will tell if he can live up to the lofty expectations.