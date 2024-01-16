"Darko only got 25K the racism is crazy"- Fans scoff at NBA for fining Mike Brown $50,000 over postgame laptop antics slamming referees

The NBA announced on Tuesday that it fined Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $50,000 for his actions toward an official during their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday and his viral postgame rant, and fans are in disbelief at the amount of the fine.

According to a press release from the league, the fine was due to Brown "aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, and for publicly criticizing the officiating."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kings lost the game 143-142 in overtime on a Damian Lillard buzzer-beater.

Mike Brown erupted in anger following a non-call during a De’Aaron Fox drive. He rushed toward an official and two Kings players had to intervene and escort him away as he was ejected. After the game, Brown brought out a laptop and presented videos highlighting missed calls from the game.

Expand Tweet

Fans derided the NBA for imposing a substantial fine on the Kings coach, with some expressing skepticism as it was twice the amount given to Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajaković, who also made impassioned postgame remarks recently.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to the NBA fining Brown $50,000.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What did Mike Brown say in his rant?

After the Kings lost to the Bucks, Sacramento coach Mike Brown pulled out a laptop during the postgame news conference to call out the referees.

"I just wanna show you guys why I got kicked out of the game," Brown said as he brought out the laptop.

Brown highlighted specific plays he deemed unjust, citing instances of fouls and noncalls that adversely affected Kings players Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox.

"At the half, I think we were down 19-5 in free throws, 19-5," Brown said. "I know that happens sometimes, but it's very frustrating."

Brown acknowledged that referees could make mistakes but called for more consistency regarding the calls.

"The referees are human, and they're going to make mistakes, but you just hope that A) there's some sort of consistency and B) there's some sort of communication between the refs," Brown said. "And the refs tonight, they were great. They communicated with me all night. But in terms of consistency, you guys saw it right here."

The Kings dropped to a 23-16 record after the loss.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!