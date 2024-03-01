De'Aaron Fox Playing Status: Kings guard could miss second straight game with latest update (March 1)

De'Aaron Fox's playing status is questionable for Friday's trip to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former All-Star guard is on the Sacramento Kings injury report for the second consecutive game. Fox missed their last outing against the Denver Nuggets. Sacramento fell to a 117-96 in his absence, despite leading 47-32 at one stage.

Fox's 27 points a game were sorely missed in that contest. The Kings would've been unlikely to blow that lead if the lead point guard had suited up. That sums up his health's importance for Sacramento's success, and the team will hope Fox is available on Friday against the Western Conference leaders.

A loss could be inevitable against the rampant Timberwolves if Fox remains on the sidelines.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to De'Aaron Fox?

De'Aaron Fox is on the Sacramento Kings' injury report because of a left knee contusion. Fox bumped knees with a Miami Heat player on Monday, leading to his injury. He was questionable against Denver and participated in practice, too. However, he was ruled out close to the game.

Fox could play on Friday with four days of rest under his belt since the Heat game. However, it remains to be seen if the Kings take precautions with their star guard. Fox has missed seven games this season with various ailments.

If he's unavailable, Davion Mitchell will likely start again. Malik Monk and Chris Duarte could play significant roles in Fox's potential absence.

De'Aaron Fox stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Aaron Fox has played 22 games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 21.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 45.2%, including 37.4% from 3. He holds an 8-14 record against the Timberwolves.

In two games against the Timberwolves before Friday's contest, Fox produced 31.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 9.0 apg. He had 27 points and six assists when the teams last met on Dec. 12 in a 110-98 home loss for Sacramento.

On Nov. 24, Fox tallied 36 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists in a 124-111 road win for the Kings over Anthony Edwards and Co.

It's enough sample size to determine why Fox's availability can be decisive for Mike Brown's team. The Kings are 3-4 without their start guard this season.

The Timberwolves are on a roll again, riding a three-game winning streak. They seem unplayable, but a De'Aaron Fox special could derail the Western Conference leaders.

Also read: Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports