De'Aaron Fox's playing status questionable vs Denver Nuggets (February 28)

De'Aaron Fox has been added to the Sacramento Kings' injury report for Wednesday night against the defending champions Denver Nuggets. Fox was listed as questionable and is in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 16 when he was dealing with a shoulder issue.

The Kings had their three-game winning snapped on Monday night by a short-handed Miami Heat team 121-110. The Kings were at full strength, while the Heat were missing Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, Thomas Bryant and Nikola Jovic.

Fox finished the game with 27 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. He shot 13-for-24 from the field, but failed to get draw fouls and go to the charity stripe. He also had seven turnovers, which turned into points by a tough Miami squad.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Why was Matt Barnes fired from Sacramento Kings broadcast? Exploring possible reason behind abrupt dismissal of former NBA champion

What happened to De'Aaron Fox?

De'Aaron Fox was listed as questionable by the Sacramento Kings on their latest injury report. Fox is dealing with a left knee contusion, which means he could potentially miss the game against the Denver Nuggets.

The 26-year-old guard reportedly suffered the injury on Monday in the loss to the Miami Heat. He bumped knees with Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the first quarter, but played through the injury. He will likely get evaluated before tip-off tonight and will be a game-time decision.

Fox has only missed six games this season so far, five of which came way back in November when he sprained his ankle. His shoulder issue was mentioned above and was just a minor injury since he only missed one contest.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Top 5 highlights from Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers ft. Domantas Sabonis poster dunk - February 25

De'Aaron Fox stats vs. Denver Nuggets

De'Aaron Fox has been in the NBA since being drafted fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2017. Fox has improved every season and it finally paid off last season when he was named an All-Star. He should have also been named an All-Star this season, but was snubbed.

Fox has faced the Denver Nuggets 22 times so far in his career. He's averaging 20.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 50.3% from the field, 40.0% from beyond the arc and 74.0% from the free throw line.

However, the 26-year-old guard has a losing record against the Nuggets at 8-14. His career high against them was 32 points on March 9, 2022, and it was a loss. His career low versus Denver was six points and it happened on Oct. 23, 2018, which was also a loss.

Also Read: "Insane strength man" - NBA fans extend support and admiration to Scot Pollard post-heart transplant