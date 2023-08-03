“Definitely should land on his feet” - Stephen A. Smith makes case for Mark Jackson’s second run as NBA head coach

Mark Jackson was recently let go by ESPN in their round of layoffs. He and fellow NBA broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy were cut as part of the organizational restructuring and laid off many talented personalities on the network.

The news saddened ESPN’s most prominent on-air personality, Stephen A. Smith. He had nothing but praise for Jackson.

“Mark Jackson is a friend,” Smith said. “Mark Jackson is a brilliant basketball mind and an even better man. He is an elite basketball analyst who definitely should land on his feet.”

Where will Jackson go next?

Smith was confident that Jackson was not fired because of his ability. He believes he will be able to move on to another role. However, Smith offered some doubt on whether Jackson will get a fair chance to get another job.

“The reason I am sad is because I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t concerned as to whether or not he would get the opportunity to do so,” Smith said.

The ESPN commentator brought up Jackson’s coaching career as an example. The Golden State Warriors fired Jackson after three seasons as head coach. The team went 51-31 in his final season.

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral



“It’s sad because we really thought we had something special and that’s going to be the thought going forward is that we were able to do it a lot longer than anybody ever did. It’s something we’ll all… pic.twitter.com/RsMF17Dzo8 Mike Breen admits that losing his "dream partners" has left him stunned“It’s sad because we really thought we had something special and that’s going to be the thought going forward is that we were able to do it a lot longer than anybody ever did. It’s something we’ll all… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Jackson has reportedly interviewed for another head coaching job in the league multiple times. However, he was never offered a job and has stayed at ESPN since his firing at Golden State in 2014.

“Ladies and gentleman, Mark Jackson should have been a head coach in the National Basketball Association for years now,” Smith said. “I’ve seen too many coaches in the NBA get second chances. Why hasn’t that happened for Mark Jackson?”

Smith went to bat for Jackson. He claimed that the Warriors dynasty owes its roots to Jackson.

“There's some people that don’t like him, I know all of that,” Smith said. “But even they would admit the likelihood of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson becoming what they have become would not have happened if it were not for Mark Jackson.”

No one will know if the Warriors would have won their four titles if Jackson stayed instead of coach Steve Kerr. Curry might have led any coach to glory.

It will be interesting to see Jackson’s next move. Perhaps he will go back to coaching. Otherwise, he may follow Jeff Van Gundy to another booth for a broadcast company.

