Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Dec. 28): Latest update on Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray's availability

The Denver Nuggets will continue their four-game homestand on Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nuggets started the homestand with a win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas. On that note, let's look at the latest Denver Nuggets injury report for Dec. 28.

According to the Nuggets' injury report, five players are out against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. Vlatko Cancar remains in recovery from offseason knee surgery, while Collin Gillespie, Jay Huff and Hunter Tyson are currently assigned to the Grant Rapids Gold in the NBA G League.

Gordon is also listed as out after suffering face and hand lacerations from a dog attack. He's out for an extended period, but Jamal Murray is available to play on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Denver Nuggets announced on Wednesday that Aaron Gordon suffered face and hand lacerations from a dog attack. Gordon needed a total of 21 stitches to his face and hand, but there are no further details about the severity of the injuries.

The Nuggets also confirmed that Gordon will be away from the team and he has no timeline for a return. The incident with the dog happened on Christmas, but it was only reported two days later.

"He's hanging in there," head coach Michael Malone told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "Obviously, a very traumatic experience and the most important thing I told him is that you take as much time as you need."

He added:

"We're a family, wins, losses, and when people go through tough times like Aaron's going through right now. We have his back, we love him, we're here for him, so whenever he's able to come back, we're going to open our arms up and embrace him."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Immaculate Vibes" - Donovan Mitchell silences trade noise with Cavs comeback win after Mavs mayhem

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies game preview

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies game preview

The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off for the second time this season on Thursday night. The Nuggets defeated the Grizzlies 108-104 on Oct. 27, with Nikola Jokic putting up 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Memphis is a much different team this time around with Ja Morant back from suspension. The Grizzlies have not lost a game since Morant's return and are on a four-game winning streak heading into Denver.

Thursday's game is also the 104th regular-season meeting between the Nuggets and Grizzlies. The Nuggets are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 63-40 and have won six of the last 10 games against Memphis.

Also Read: "Only a 8-7 record though unfortunately" - Fans skewer Luka Doncic and Mavericks despite his unreal stats