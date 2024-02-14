Denver Nuggets Injury Report (February 14): Latest on Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's status

The defending champion Denver Nuggets are coming off a two-game losing streak and are badly in need of a win in their upcoming game against the Sacramento Kings. However, they could be undermanned for their upcoming matchup as they are dealing with injuries to key starters.

Jamal Murray only played a portion of the Nuggets' game against the Milwaukee Bucks, exiting the game due to a bilateral tibia inflammation. He played less than 18 minutes, in which he scored three points and grabbed two rebounds. He is listed on the team's injury report and is not expected to suit up in their upcoming clash against the Kings.

Meanwhile, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who is the Nuggets' other backcourt starter, is also listed on the team's injury report. He returned last game after a brief two-game break, but, like Murray, was pulled from the game and unable to return. KCP is out with a right hamstring injury and is labeled as doubtful for the Denver Nuggets game against the Sacramento Kings.

If both guards are unavailable, fans can expect Reggie Jackson and Christian Braun to receive an increase in minutes.

Aside from KCP and Murray, Vlatko Cancar remains sidelined. He has not played a single game all season after undergoing surgery on his left knee back in August and a timetable for his return has not been announced.

Rookie Hunter Tyson is also listed as out due to a fractured finger on his left hand, bringing the total number of injured Nuggets players to four.

Here is the Denver Nuggets full injury report for Feb. 14:

PLAYER STATUS INJURY Jamal Murray Doubtful Bilateral Tibia Inflammation Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Doubtful Right Hamstring Vlatko Cancar Out Recovering from left knee surgery Hunter Tyson Out Left finger fracture

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings

The Denver Nuggets have struggled against the Sacramento Kings this season, losing both of their previous matchups so far.

The two teams first faced each other on Dec. 2, where they lost 117-123. In their second matchup, which took place on Feb. 9, the Kings routed the Nuggets 135-106. Despite this, the Nuggets are still favored to win at -6.

The Nuggets have a better overall record (36-18) and have excelled at home defense, going 21-4 thus far. Their home-court advantage could give them a leg up against the visiting Sacramento Kings, even if Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope do not suit up.

Both teams are coming off a two-game losing streak and are hoping to get back in the win column, which could make this a very exciting match-up.

However, the game will not be nationally televised. Fans of the Nuggets can catch the game on Altitude Sports, while Kings fans can watch on NBC Sports.

Basketball fans who have an NBA League Pass subscription will also be able to stream the game

