Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report for March 17 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks go head-to-head on Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with tipoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be their third matchup of their season series, with the Nuggets winning both.

The Nuggets, 47-20, are second in both the West and the Northwest Divison, coming off a 117-106 win over the Western Conference's worst-ranked team, the San Antonio Spurs, on the road on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks, 38-29, are eighth in the West and second in the Southwest Divison. They are coming off a 126-119 loss to the OKC Thunder without Luka Doncic on the road on Thursday.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Denver Nuggets injury report for Mar. 17

The Nuggets have listed SF Vlatko Cancar (left knee) as out.

What happened to Vlatko Cancar?

Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar incurred a significant setback, as he sustained a tear in his left ACL while representing Slovenia in a World Cup preparation game, as per Tim MacMahon.

Cancar's injury happened when he came down from a transition dunk amidst defensive pressure during the defeat to Greece.

Subsequently, he required assistance to exit the court, and subsequent MRI diagnostics affirmed the severity of the ACL injury, potentially ruling him out of the season.

Dallas Maverick injury report Mar. 17

The Mavericks have listed four players on their injury report.

G Brandon Williams (wrist) and SG Josh Green (ankle) are out, while SG Dante Exum (right plantar fascia sprain) and PG Luka Doncic (hamstring) are questionable.

What happened to Luka Doncic, Dante Exum and Josh Green?

Luka Doncic's absence was notable during Thursday's 126-119 defeat to the OKC Thunder, attributed to left hamstring soreness.

Although his availability for the upcoming game with the Nuggets remains uncertain, Doncic participated in Saturday's practice session, indicating a potential return to the lineup.

Exum is contending with a right plantar fascia sprain and is marked as questionable for the Nuggets game. Meanwhile, Green, who endured a right ankle sprain, has been declared unfit to participate.

The duration of Green's absence is yet to be undetermined. His injury occurred midway through the first quarter of the clash against the Thunder, following an inadvertent collision with Dereck Lively II's foot while advancing up the court.

Subsequently, Green required assistance to exit the court and proceeded to the locker room before being ruled out for the remainder of the game.