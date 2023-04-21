Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - April 21st, 2023 | Game 3, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets finally saw what the Minnesota Timberwolves are capable of in the playoffs in Game 2. Jamal Murray exploited all the attention thrown at Nikola Jokic to explode for 40 points, the most he has scored in the postseason in Denver.

Murray had two 50-point masterpieces in the 2020 playoffs, but they happened in Orlando, Florida. After a two-year layoff due to an ACL injury, Nuggets fans got the treat they’ve been waiting for.

Michael Porter Jr., himself suffering from persistent back injuries, came through for the Denver Nuggets. He scored 13 of his 16 points in the final period, including a personal 8-0 rally to keep the Minnesota Timberwolves at bay.

If not for Jokic, Murray and Porter Jr., Anthony Edwards’ 41-point performance for the Timberwolves might have been rewarded with a win. Edwards became just the fifth player to have at least 40 points in a playoff game at age 21. He joined LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Tracy McGrady and Ja Morant on that elite list.

Unfortunately, for the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns had another so-so performance. “KAT” finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Minnesota can’t hope to win this series if this is the version of Towns they will be getting.

Where to watch

Game 3 of the series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will be at 9:30 p.m. ESPN will air the game on national TV while BSNX and ALT will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

Karl-Anthony Towns has been disappointing in the series against the Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets have capitalized on all the attention the Minnesota Timberwolves have been devoting to back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic. He is averaging 20.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in the series. Jokic is also hitting 51.6% from the field, including 33.3% from behind the arc.

While his playoff numbers have dropped compared to his insane regular-season averages, “The Joker” is as impactful as ever. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and the entire Nuggets lineup have been playing as well, thanks in large part to Jokic’s presence.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are determined not to let Jokic beat them but have yet to stop his teammates from doing damage.

Karl-Anthony Towns has to live up to expectations. It won’t be surprising to see the Timberwolves get a win behind Towns’ All-Star-level performance. Anthony Edwards needs help, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

If “KAT” comes up short once again, as he did in games 1 and 2, this series could be over.

Game prediction

Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)

Total (O/U): 223.5

Moneyline: Nuggets (-135) vs. Timberwolves (+115)

Anthony Edwards continues his sizzling form in front of the Minnesota Timberwolves home fans. Karl-Anthony Towns wakes up from his slumber and helps the “Ant-Man.”

Minnesota could finally break through on Friday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves 125, Denver Nuggets 120

