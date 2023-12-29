"Derrick White saved his legacy": NBA fans unleash on Jayson Tatum for unwanted Celtics record in OT win vs Pistons

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points to help the Boston Celtics to a lung-busting 128-122 overtime win over the struggling Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Boston is undefeated at TD Garden but nearly suffered the biggest upset this season. The Celtics needed every point they could get from their superstars to outlast the Pistons who have now lost 28 straight games.

Boston’s All-NBA forward shot 11-31 for 35.5% and scored 31 points in the win against the Pistons. He missed a potential game-winning shot that would have prevented overtime. Tatum did have 10 assists, seven rebounds and five assists.

Over the last 15 years, he has four of the least inefficient 30-point games in Celtics history. He had 30 points (8-25) on 32.0% shooting against the LA Lakers on Jan. 1 this year. He was a little better tonight but Boston gladly took what he did as it helped prevent an embarrassing upset.

Fans on Twitter/X reacted to the stats presented by BrickMuse:

"Struggled against the pistons. Derrick white saved his legacy"

Without Jaylen Brown, the Detroit Pistons concentrated their defense on Jayson Tatum. He finished the first half with 16 points on 5-14 shooting, including 2-8 from deep. Despite the inefficiency, “JT” had to keep firing as his teammates weren’t doing any better.

Kristaps Porzingis was 3-7 but missed all three three-pointers. Derrick White was 1-5 while Jrue Holiday went 2-5. If not for Tatum’s aggressiveness, the 66-47 halftime score favoring the Pistons might have been even worse.

Some of the biggest NBA stars sometimes have inefficient times while leading a team. The legendary Kobe Bryant had games where he struggled to shoot the ball like Tatum did. Bryant wouldn’t stop being aggressive despite the misses. It’s a mentality the best scorers have.

Jayson Tatum also made his impact on different aspects of the game

Jayson Tatum’s inefficient night was only part of what he did to help the Boston Celtics remain unbeaten on their home court. His aggressiveness, passing and defense were also superb. He became just the third player in Celtics history to have at least 30 points, 10 assists and five steals. The others who accomplished the feat were Larry Bird in 1985 and Rajon Rondo in 2011.

Derrick White had 10 of his 23 points in overtime while Kristaps Porzingis added six. Three of White’s baskets came after the Pistons aggressively sent defenders to Tatum despite his struggles. Porzingis’ two shots in OT happened yet again because of how “JT” occupies the defense.

There will be nights when Jayson Tatum’s shots will not fall. The Celtics will rely on him to continue shooting as they can only go as far as he can carry them.