Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 5, 2024 

The Detroit Pistons head to Southern California on Wednesday to take on the LA Clippers in what should be a closely-contested encounter between two teams with playoff aspirations.

A strong run from the Pistons over the last two months has seen Detroit turn its season around, bringing them up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Clippers, meanwhile, have stumbled of late, but are currently holding on to a Play-In spot in the West. After three-straight losses, they will be eager to get back to winning ways at home.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips

The game at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles takes place on Wednesday with tip off scheduled at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be available for fans to watch locally on FDSSC and FDSDET. Fans can also live stream the game with an NBA League Pass subscription or via fuboTV.

Moneyline: Pistons (-190), Clippers (+160)

Spread: Pistons -4.5 (-110), Clippers +4.5 (-110)

Total (Over/Under): Over 219.5 (-115), Under 219.5 (-105)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers preview

LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic defends against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham at Little Caesars Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has done a tremendous job with his Detroit Pistons roster. The team has won consecutive games against the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz and won nine of their last 10.

Overall, Detroit has a 35-27 record and holds a five-game lead over the Miami Heat and a 6.5-game lead over the Orlando Magic. The Pistons have also been strong on the road, with an 18-13 record this season.

Defense has been the key for the Pistons this season, with the team allowing their opponents just 112.9 points per game. Ausar Thompson, who leads the team with 1.9 blocks, has been one of the standout defensive players. Jalen Duren has also been a key contributor with 10.3 rpg.

Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons roster in scoring. The fourth-year guard is averaging 25.3 ppg, and is also chipping in 9.4 apg.

The LA Clippers find themselves amid a mini-slump after losing three consecutive games, with two of those losses coming to their inter-city rivals the LA Lakers. Coach Ty Lue will be hoping a return to Intuit Dome can inspire a victory and halt their skid.

The Clippers are currently ninth in the West with a 32-29 record. They hold a slender half-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks and a three-game lead over the Phoenix Suns. Furthermore, Los Angeles has a 4-6 record over their last 10 games and a 19-10 record at home.

Over the first 61 games of the campaign, the Clippers are averaging 110.7 ppg and conceding 108.8.

Injuries will be a major factor for the Clippers heading into Wednesday's game. Per Joey Lin of SI.com, Kawhi Leonard will be rested for the game. Norman Powell, the team's top scorer his season, is also out with a right hamstring strain. Ben Simmons and Derrick Jones Jr. are also sidelined with injuries.

With a long list of health issues, James Harden will be called on to play a bigger role. The former MVP is averaging 21.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 8.5 apg and 1.5 spg so far this season.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers betting tips

Cade Cunningham has been the Pistons' central figure throughout the season. The versatile guard has proven that he is capable of scoring at a high level. Over the last eight games, he has led the team in scoring on five occasions, including a 38-point outing against the Atlanta Hawks.

Cunningham's point total is set at 26.5 and he should be able to go over that figure.

Harden will need to be at his best on Wednesday night if the LA Clippers have a chance of upsetting the Pistons. "The Beard" ranks sixth in the NBA with an average of 8.5 apg. However, this is expected to be a low scoring game and Harden's total of 8.5 assists seems high. He will likely finish with fewer than nine on the night.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers prediction

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last few weeks. Without Leonard and Powell on the court, it is hard to see how the Clippers will keep up. Expect the Pistons to win on the road by more than 4.5 points.

