"Did anybody actually see Tyrese Maxey get hurt?" - Fans stunned as NBA investigates 76ers over Joel Embiid & Paul George’s injury absences

The NBA reportedly plans to investigate the Philadelphia 76ers due to the absence of all their star players. Joel Embiid has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a meniscus tear. Tyrese Maxey hasn’t played since March 3 due to back and finger issues. Paul George, their biggest free-agency acquisition, last played on March 4 and is dealing with knee problems.

Although the injuries sustained by the 76ers' stars are genuine, fans online remain doubtful about their absence from games. Here’s what fans had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

"Did anybody actually see Maxey get hurt?" one said.

"Adam Silver saw this starting lineup and launched an investigation IMMEDIATELY 😭😭," another added.

However, some fans defended the 76ers, recognizing that their injuries are indeed genuine.

"Embiid is actually hurt, Maxey got hurt but isn’t as bad as it is but since the Sixers seasons over they don’t want him playing no more & PG is just washed," one pointed out.

"Suspend all of them," one said.

"I mean can you blame them. They have to at least make it look like they’re investigating," another said.

"Maxey the only questionable one them other 2 n***as made of glass," another said.

Paul George to seek medical attention

Joel Embiid has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to his meniscus injury. He attempted to play a few games this year, hoping his body could handle the injury. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers, their star big man couldn’t continue playing through discomfort.

Paul George might end up in the same situation as Embiid. George hasn’t played since Philadelphia faced the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 4. Reports indicate his left knee and left finger are both banged up and may require immediate medical attention.

While some are hopeful George can make a speedy recovery, 76ers coach Nick Nurse isn’t sure if he will return this season.

"I don't know about that. I think that we'll have those answers, I don't know, Monday, Tuesday," Nurse said on Friday. "Early next week. So I don't think there's been any talk of it either way until we get to that point."

Philadelphia sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 22-43 record. With fewer than 20 games remaining, the Sixers’ chances of making the Play-In Tournament are dwindling.

