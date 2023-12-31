Did Draymond Green fly to LA for LeBron James' 39th birthday? Debunking viral tweet

LeBron James is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The four-time MVP is known for his lavish celebrations during this time of the year. The LA Lakers, however, are in Minnesota to face the Timberwolves.

James and the Lakers are all business as they face the team with the best record in the Western Conference. LA is also looking to even the season series after Minnesota won the first encounter 118-111 on Dec. 21.

A video from NBA Centel, a site that trolls players such as LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, posted this clip with the caption:

“Draymond Green took a flight to LA to wish LeBron happy birthday”

Draymond Green is an unabashed LeBron James fan. The two rivals on the court are also close friends. They have often partied and celebrated momentous events together. The video that has gone viral, however, was taken months ago.

Green was suspended by the NBA a few weeks ago after smacking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. The Golden State Warriors is reportedly in contact with his team but his sole focus is getting himself right. “Dray” can only be reinstated once he meets certain “league and team conditions.”

LeBron James is playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves while Draymond Green’s team is missing his services

LeBron James has 10 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds in 19 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The LA Lakers, behind Anthony Davis’ 23 points, trail the home team 64-59 with a little under 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, are battling the Dallas Mavericks at home. Without Draymond Green, the Dubs have trailed the visitors for most of the night. Dallas has taken a 63-52 advantage before the halftime break.

Andrew Wiggins’ 12 points led the Warriors’ rally from a 16-point deficit. Golden State has done quite well without Green but the team has sorely missed his defense, energy, playmaking and hustle.

LeBron James gave way to Anthony Davis in the first half. AD had a sizzling start, finishing with 23 points in the first 24 minutes of the game. James, though, is more assertive in the second half. The Lakers are closing the gap on the Timberwolves and will be looking to walk away with the win in the end.